25th Anniversary Season Begins April 25

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks, in conjunction with the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs (ALPB), today announced the dates and starting times for the 2025 regular season. Additionally, the Ducks announced that Catholic Health will be the presenting sponsor of the team's 25th Anniversary Season.

Opening Day for the club's 25th season of play in the Atlantic League will take place on Friday, April 25, at 6:35 p.m. when the Ducks host the Lancaster Stormers at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Long Island opens their 126-game schedule with a six-game homestand, including three with the Stormers and three against the rival Staten Island FerryHawks, who the Ducks defeated in the 2023 and 2024 "Battle of the Belt" series. The Ducks wrap up their home schedule on the weekend of September 12-14 against the defending Atlantic League champion York Revolution. Long Island completes the regular season with three games at Lancaster September 16-18.

Overall, the Ducks 63-game home schedule includes 11 weekends (33 weekend games) and 33 weekday games. The Flock will host every Atlantic League team at least once in 2025, with 48 home games against the North Division (Hagerstown, Lancaster, Staten Island and York) and 15 against the South Division (Charleston, Gastonia, High Point, Lexington and Southern Maryland).

Fans will be able to enjoy numerous holidays with the Ducks in 2025. The team will host games on Mother's Day (May 11 vs. Lancaster), Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-25 vs. Staten Island), Father's Day (June 15 vs. High Point) and Labor Day Weekend (August 29-31 vs. York). Additionally, the Ducks will celebrate Independence Day by taking on Staten Island July 1-3 at home, with postgame Fireworks Spectaculars scheduled for each night. Long Island will host its annual Camp Day game on Wednesday, July 30, with an 11:05 a.m. first pitch.

As part of the presenting partnership, Catholic Health's logo will be included as part of the team's official 25th Anniversary logos. Additionally, the logo will be featured on print, signage, promotional items, marketing materials and all official team platforms during and leading up to the 2025 season.

The Ducks led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance in 2024, marking the fourth consecutive year they have accomplished the feat. Over 40 professional clubs, playing throughout the U.S. and Canada in four separate circuits, make up MLB Partner Leagues. Additionally, the Ducks led the Atlantic League in attendance for the fourth straight year and 18th time in franchise history. Long Island has welcomed a league record 9,187,263 fans through the gates of Fairfield Properties Ballpark and has hosted a league record 713 sold out crowds since the team's inception in 2000.

The Ducks recently completed their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2024, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

