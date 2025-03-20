Boxcars to Host Season Kickoff Party at Hub City Brewery

March 20, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release


It's time to celebrate our sophomore season!

The Boxcars and Hub City Brewery will be hosting a preseason kickoff party on Wednesday, April 16th, from 6-8 pm. Stop by to meet some of your favorite Boxcars... and of course, Stryker himself!

