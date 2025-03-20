Boxcars to Host Season Kickoff Party at Hub City Brewery
March 20, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
It's time to celebrate our sophomore season!
The Boxcars and Hub City Brewery will be hosting a preseason kickoff party on Wednesday, April 16th, from 6-8 pm. Stop by to meet some of your favorite Boxcars... and of course, Stryker himself!
Check out the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...
Atlantic League Stories from March 20, 2025
- Boxcars to Host Season Kickoff Party at Hub City Brewery - Hagerstown Flying Boxcars
- Ducks Ink Major League Southpaw Bernardo Flores Jr. - Long Island Ducks
- Another Reliever Rejoins Stormers - Lancaster Stormers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Stories
- Boxcars to Host Season Kickoff Party at Hub City Brewery
- Boxcars Announce Five Additions to 2025 Squad
- 2025 Promo Schedule Part IV
- Boxcars Announce First Signings of 2025
- 2025 Promo Schedule Part III