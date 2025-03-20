Boxcars to Host Season Kickoff Party at Hub City Brewery

March 20, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







It's time to celebrate our sophomore season!

The Boxcars and Hub City Brewery will be hosting a preseason kickoff party on Wednesday, April 16th, from 6-8 pm. Stop by to meet some of your favorite Boxcars... and of course, Stryker himself!

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.