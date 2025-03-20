Another Reliever Rejoins Stormers

The Lancaster Stormers have added another right arm to the bullpen as Christian Scafidi has been re-signed for the 2025 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Scafidi, 25, is the 17th player under contract for the upcoming campaign, which will begin at Long Island, Friday, April 25.

The native of the Philadelphia area was acquired by the Stormers last September after he put together a stellar season with Lake Erie of the Frontier League. With the Crushers, Scafidi was 1-0 with a 1.37 ERA in 47 appearances while allowing only 32 hits and 13 walks in 52.1 innings of work. He made three additional regular season appearances for the Stormers and also entered Lancaster's lone win in the 2024 North Division Series.

Scafidi started his professional career in Italy in 2022, going 3-1 with a 2.00 ERA for Bologna. In 2023, he pitched for Rocky Mountain in the Pioneer League and Trois Rivieres in the Frontier League.

The right-hander was the Ivy League Pitcher of the Year in 2019, when he went 6-1 with a 2.62 ERA for UPenn. He also made a pair of starts for Notre Dame in 2021 "Christian came in at the end of last year for our playoff push," said Peeples. "He threw the ball really well. It jumps on you, which is tough for hitters to adjust to. He will fit in our bullpen and could play a few roles back there."

