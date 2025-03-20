Ducks Ink Major League Southpaw Bernardo Flores Jr.

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Bernardo Flores Jr. He begins his first season with the Ducks and 10th in professional baseball.

"Bernardo has a strong arm and a wealth of experience in many different roles," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We are excited to add him to our pitching staff."

Flores Jr. joins the Ducks after spending parts of two seasons in the Major Leagues. He pitched with the Chicago White Sox in 2020 and the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021, making three relief appearances. The southpaw has also pitched in the Colorado Rockies, Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers organizations, reaching Triple-A with each. In 103 games (94 starts) across five MLB organizations, he has compiled a 29-32 record with a 3.57 ERA, one complete game and 401 strikeouts to 136 walks over 504.1 innings of work.

The California native earned back-to-back MiLB.com Organization All-Star selections with the White Sox in 2017 and 2018. During the 2018 campaign, he was also named a Carolina League Mid-Season All-Star and earned a Rawlings MiLB Gold Glove selection. The 29-year-old spent the past two seasons in the Mexican League. He combined to make 26 appearances (15 starts) with three different teams, striking out 48 batters in 74.1 innings. Flores Jr. was originally selected by the White Sox in the seventh round of the 2016 amateur draft from the University of Southern California.

The Ducks open the 2025 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Tickets for all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or going online to LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

