Herron, MacIver Lead Isotopes to 15-2 Pounding of Express

August 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock, TX - Albuquerque emphatically ended a 10-game losing streak at Dell Diamond, home of the Round Rock Express. The Isotopes pounded out five home runs before completely breaking the contest open with a seven-run ninth inning, earning a 15-2 victory on Wednesday evening.

Willie MacIver launched two clouts in the first three innings, while Jimmy Herron tied a career-best with four hits. Nolan Jones and Hunter Stovall also chipped in three hits apiece for Albuquerque.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes tied for their largest margin of victory on the road in team history. They also won by 13 runs on June 25, 2022 at Las Vegas, a 19-6 triumph.

- Tonight marked the most runs ever scored by Albuquerque at Round Rock. Their previous high was 11, set in a pair of shutout wins (Aug. 26, 2006 and June 6, 2011). Additionally, this was the largest margin of victory for the Isotopes against the Express, in what was the 238th meeting between the clubs dating back to 2005.

- For the first time since April 27, 2023, Albuquerque earned a victory at Dell Diamond. On that evening, the Isotopes were also led by a multi-homer performance, as Elehuris Montero connected on a pair. Albuquerque has dropped 21 of their last 29 contests in Round Rock, dating back to April 19, 2022.

- Albuquerque compiled 18 hits on the evening, their third-highest total of the season (21: April 23 vs. Oklahoma City, 19: Aug. 11 vs. Sacramento). It was their most hits in an away contest since the aforementioned 19-6 victory in Summerlin on June 25, 2022, when they also recorded 18.

- The Isotopes scored exactly 15 runs in a game for the third time in 2024 (also: March 31 vs. El Paso, July 30 at Las Vegas). Their season-high of 17 tallies came just two games prior, on Sunday against Sacramento. Albuquerque has plated 15 or more runs on three occasions in their last 14 contests.

- Overall, this was the 24th instance in which Albuquerque reached double-digits in the run column this year. They are 19-5 when accomplishing the feat. It was the Isotopes third such outburst against Round Rock (also: May 2, 10-9 win; July 28, 11-7 triumph).

- Albuquerque launched a minimum of five home runs in a contest for the fifth time this season. Their season-best of six has been reached on two separate instances (May 9 at El Paso, July 28 vs. Round Rock). Prior to tonight, the Isotopes finished with exactly five on a pair of occassions (June 12 vs. El Paso, July 30 at Las Vegas). Additionally, five clouts marked Albuquerque's most in a contest at Dell Diamond (also: April 22, 2022).

- The seven-run ninth inning marked the fourth time in which the Isotopes plated at least that many tallies in a frame this season (last: June 13 vs. El Paso, nine in the fouth). Albuquerque has scored at least five in an inning on three instances in their last five contests.

- Herron recorded four hits in a contest for the third time (also: July 4, 2019 at Lynchburg; April 8, 2023 vs. Salt Lake). It was his fourth instance recording two doubles, and second in 2024 (also: July 5 at El Paso). Herron became the first Isotope to record a pair of hits in an inning (ninth) since Wynton Bernard on July 16, 2023 vs. Salt Lake (fifth).

- MacIver produced the fifth multi-homer game of his professional career, and second this season (also: June 12 vs. El Paso). It was the eighth instance this season that an Isotope connected on a pair of long balls in a contest (last: Sean Bouchard, July 28 vs. Round Rock). MacIver recorded four RBI, his most in a game since July 6, 2023 at Oklahoma City (four).

- Herron and MacIver each finished with nine total bases, tied for the season-high by an Isotopes batter (last: Greg Jones, Aug. 3 at Las Vegas).

- Greg Jones finished 2-for-6, his fifth multi-hit performance in his last 10 games. Jones is slashing .326/.367/.696 with five doubles, four homers and 14 RBI during the stretch. Additionally, Jones stole his 30th base of the season in the second inning. It is the ninth time in Isotopes history a player has recorded at least 30 thefts in a campaign, and third-straight year (Bernard: 2022, Herron: 2023).

- Nolan Jones produced his second three-hit game of the 2024 season (also: June 16 vs. Pittsburgh). He is 8-for-21 with two doubles, a triple, two homers and eight RBI in five starts since rejoining Albuquerque on Aug. 9. Jones went deep in Round Rock for the first time since connecting on three clouts in a season-opening series last year.

- Stovall has compiled five different three-hit contests in a 17-game span, dating back to July 26. He has a .348/.384/.464 slash line with five extra-base hits and seven RBI during the hot streak.

- Sean Bouchard connected on a two-run homer in the fifth inning, his 27th extra-base hit in 159 at-bats with Albuquerque this season.

- Tonight marked the third time in 2024 in which four different Albuquerque players recorded at least three hits (also: April 23 vs. Oklahoma City, Aug. 11 vs. Sacramento).

- The Isotopes pitching staff walked just one batter, the 12th time in which they issued zero or one free pass this season (last: Aug. 10 vs. Sacramento, one).

- Ty Blach made the spot start for Albuquerque and worked three hitless innings without walking a batter. Blach garnered seven ground ball outs, with the only baserunner (Justin Foscue) coming via error, and he was erased on a double play.

- Jeff Criswell struck out three batters in an inning of work. Over Criswell's last 12 appearances, 36 of his 60 outs recorded have come via punchout.

On Deck: Southpaw Carson Palmquist is slated to make his third Triple-A start for the Isotopes on Thursday, opposed by Round Rock right-hander Jack Leiter. First pitch from Dell Diamond is scheduled for 6:05 MT (7:05 CT).

