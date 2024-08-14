English and Smith Mash Reno to an 8-4 Victory Over El Paso

August 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso, TEX. - Tristin English and Pavin Smith both smashed home runs to lead the Reno Aces (22-18, 57-58) to an 8-4 victory against the El Paso Chihuahuas (15-26, 46-70) on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park.

English put Reno on the board in the top half of the second frame, driving in Kyle Garlick on a deep double to center field. The Georgia Tech alumnus would later connect on his 11th home run of the campaign, a solo shot in the seventh inning. He finished the productive night going 4-for-5 with two doubles, one home run, and two RBI. English has been on fire, riding an eight-game hitting streak where he has gone 15-for-35 (.428) with two home runs and eight RBI.

Pavin Smith launched his 13th round-tripper of the year in the top of the seventh, a two-run 422-foot missile into centerfield. The 28-year-old continued a hot August with the performance, slashing .375/.469/.650 with five extra-base hits and 13 RBI this month.

Tommy Henry collected the win after a nine-strikeout outing where the lefty reached five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk. After a 12-strikeout showing last week against Tacoma, the southpaw now ranks first in strikeouts (54) in the Pacific Coast League since June 25.

Albert Almora, who tallied three doubles last night, registered yet another two-bagger in Wednesday's win, putting him ahead of Diamondbacks teammate, Adrian Del Castillo, in the league lead for doubles (37) this season in the PCL.

Bryson Brigman went 1-for-3 with a double, extending his hitting streak to eight games: 16-for-21 (.571) with two home runs and 10 RBI over that stretch.

Reno is set to continue their positive production in Thursday's matchup against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Tristin English: 4-for-5, 2 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI * Pavin Smith: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI * Albert Almora: 1-for-4, 1 2B * Bryson Brigman: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB * Tommy Henry: (W, 7-1), 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

