English and Smith Mash Reno to an 8-4 Victory Over El Paso
August 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
El Paso, TEX. - Tristin English and Pavin Smith both smashed home runs to lead the Reno Aces (22-18, 57-58) to an 8-4 victory against the El Paso Chihuahuas (15-26, 46-70) on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park.
English put Reno on the board in the top half of the second frame, driving in Kyle Garlick on a deep double to center field. The Georgia Tech alumnus would later connect on his 11th home run of the campaign, a solo shot in the seventh inning. He finished the productive night going 4-for-5 with two doubles, one home run, and two RBI. English has been on fire, riding an eight-game hitting streak where he has gone 15-for-35 (.428) with two home runs and eight RBI.
Pavin Smith launched his 13th round-tripper of the year in the top of the seventh, a two-run 422-foot missile into centerfield. The 28-year-old continued a hot August with the performance, slashing .375/.469/.650 with five extra-base hits and 13 RBI this month.
Tommy Henry collected the win after a nine-strikeout outing where the lefty reached five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk. After a 12-strikeout showing last week against Tacoma, the southpaw now ranks first in strikeouts (54) in the Pacific Coast League since June 25.
Albert Almora, who tallied three doubles last night, registered yet another two-bagger in Wednesday's win, putting him ahead of Diamondbacks teammate, Adrian Del Castillo, in the league lead for doubles (37) this season in the PCL.
Bryson Brigman went 1-for-3 with a double, extending his hitting streak to eight games: 16-for-21 (.571) with two home runs and 10 RBI over that stretch.
Reno is set to continue their positive production in Thursday's matchup against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables
* Tristin English: 4-for-5, 2 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI * Pavin Smith: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI * Albert Almora: 1-for-4, 1 2B * Bryson Brigman: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB * Tommy Henry: (W, 7-1), 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K
Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
-ACES-
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 14, 2024
- Herron, MacIver Lead Isotopes to 15-2 Pounding of Express - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Aces Win, 8-4, Over Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- English and Smith Mash Reno to an 8-4 Victory Over El Paso - Reno Aces
- Isotopes Halt Express in 15-2 Final - Round Rock Express
- August 14 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - August 14, 2024 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- OKC Earns 10-8 win over Las Vegas - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Crooked Frames Overwhelm Bees, Drop Opener in Sacramento - Salt Lake Bees
- Reno Spanks El Paso, 12-3 - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- English and Smith Mash Reno to an 8-4 Victory Over El Paso
- Reno Kicks off Series vs El Paso with Dominant 12-3 Victory
- Walston Returns to Greater Nevada Field, Reno Drops Series Finale in 8-4 Loss vs Tacoma
- Aces Taken Down by Tacoma in 12-5 Loss Despite Launching Three Long Balls
- Reno Surrenders Four in the First, Fall in 6-3 Defeat to Tacoma