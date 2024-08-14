OKC Earns 10-8 win over Las Vegas

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored three runs in the top of the first inning and led the rest of the game during a 10-8 win over the Las Vegas Aviators Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Alex Freeland led off the game with a home run for his first Triple-A homer, and later in the inning, Andre Lipcius added a two-run double. Alan Trejo hit a homer in the second inning, pushing the lead to 4-0. After Las Vegas (22-17/59-55) scored twice in the second inning, Diego Cartaya laced a two-run single in the third inning to bring the lead to 6-2. Las Vegas trimmed the lead to one with a three-run bottom of the third inning. Oklahoma City (17-23/57-58) extended the lead to 8-5 in the fifth inning with back-to-back RBI doubles by Kody Hoese and Cartaya. Leading, 8-6, in the sixth inning Freeland scored on a wild pitch. Las Vegas scored once in the bottom of the sixth before Austin Gauthier notched a RBI single in the seventh inning, putting OKC into double digits at 10-7. Las Vegas' Max Muncy picked up his fourth hit of the game on a RBI single the seventh inning, and both offenses were held scoreless over the final two innings.

Of Note: -After scoring 13 total runs over the previous four games combined, OKC tallied 10 runs, tying their most in game over the 22 games following the All-Star Break. OKC's 12 hits were the team's most in a game since July 24 vs. Tacoma (14)...Oklahoma City went 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position after going 6-for-33 over the previous four games combined.

-Alex Freeland led off the game with a home run for OKC's third leadoff homer of the season. It was Freeland's first Triple-A home run and 14th overall home run this season. The home run traveled an estimated 462 feet, marking the longest home run hit by an Oklahoma City player this season...Freeland finished the game 2-for-6 with two runs scored.

-Kody Hoese went 2-for-3 with a RBI double and two runs scored. Over his last eight games, Hoese is 9-for-21 with four extra-base hits, four RBI and six runs scored.

-Diego Cartaya picked up a team-high three RBI, going 2-for-5 with a double.

-Alan Trejo went 1-for-4 with a walk and his third home run of the season. He extended his current hitting streak to seven games, going 10-for-26 with two home runs.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy and Dodgers outfielder Tommy Edman continued Major League Rehab Assignments with each playing in their third game with OKC and each collecting five plate appearance in six-and-a-half innings. Edman played six innings in center field, going 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. Muncy played six innings at third base and went 1-for-5 with a run scored.

-Oklahoma City won a game while allowing at least eight runs for the first time since a 10-9 victory over Round Rock June 8 at home...The 18 combined runs were the most in a game for OKC since the team played in Las Vegas July 1 during a 12-6 loss.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to start a second consecutive series with a 2-0 lead when the team plays Las Vegas starting at 9:05 p.m. CT Wednesday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

