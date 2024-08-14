Crooked Frames Overwhelm Bees, Drop Opener in Sacramento

August 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Salt Lake Bees took on the Sacramento River Cats to open a six-game series at Sutter Health Park on Tuesday night and were unable to keep pace on the road, falling by a score of 11-7.

The River Cats got to work early in Tuesday's contest, loading the bases on two walks and a hit-by-pitch in the second inning, setting up Wade Meckler to line a three-run triple that just snuck under the glove of diving Bryce Teodosio. Despite the three-run deficit, the Bees responded in the ensuing frame as Teodosio punched a one-out single before nabbing his 30th stolen base of the season, later scoring on an error by second baseman Thairo Estrada in the next at-bat. The home club was able to load the bases again in the third inning, scoring one run on a fielder's choice. Salt Lake continued to chip away at the deficit as Niko Kavadas slashed a two-run home run to left field, marking his 18th big fly of the season and first in the black and yellow threads. The Bees tied it up in the fifth inning as Cole Tucker and Jake Marisnick both reached to lead off the frame before a sacrifice bunt advanced both runners which allowed Jordyn Adams to send a sacrifice fly into left field, tying the game at 4-4. Sacramento responded in authoritative fashion, scoring five times in the following frame to retake the lead. The River Cats loaded the bases with one out before a wild pitch and a hit-by-pitch put the first two runs on the board. Meckler struck again with the bases loaded, recording another three-RBI triple to cap the inning's scoring. The Bees began to chip away at their deficit once again, this time using a Keston Hiura two-run home run to pull back within three runs, his 17th of the season. Salt Lake continued to add pressure as Kavadas lined a two-out double before Charles Leblanc sent a single through the infield, making it a 9-7 game. Sacramento tacked on two crucial runs in the eighth inning to build its lead back up to four runs, ultimately putting the game out of reach.

Both teams went to their bullpen quite a few times in the opener as the Bees and the River Cats each used five arms with Spencer Howard (W, 2-2) earning the win while Eric Torres (L, 0-1) took the loss.

The Bees will continue their final series in Sacramento against the River Cats tomorrow evening with first pitch set for 7:45 p.m. MT. Right-hander Johnny Cueto will make his second start of the season against the River Cats as the first was with Round Rock in mid-June, while Mason Black is set to toe the rubber for the home club.

