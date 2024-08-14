Isotopes Halt Express in 15-2 Final

August 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas -The Round Rock Express (19-21 | 56-58) were bested by the Albuquerque Isotopes (19-22 | 45-71) as the visitors claimed a 15-2 win on Wednesday night at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock starter RHP Chase Anderson (0-1, 7.36) took the loss after his 1.2 innings on the mound saw three runs, four hits one walk and three strikeouts. Albuquerque reliever RHP Chance Adams (3-4, 5.32) went home with the win thanks to 2.0 shutout innings that included two hits and three punchouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

Albuquerque took a 3-0 lead thanks to two home runs in the first inning. LF Nolan Jones hit a solo home run before C Willie MacIver's dinger also scored RF Sean Bouchard.

MacIver hit his second home run in as many plate appearances in the third inning to put the Isotopes ahead 4-0.

The fifth inning saw Albuquerque's fourth home run of the game when Bouchard went yard to score 3B Elehuris Montero. DH Jimmy Herron made it a 7-0 game when he hit a double then scored as 1B Grant Lavigne singled and Round Rock committed an error.

Herron joined the Isotopes home run party with a solo shot in the seventh inning.

The Express avoided a shutout with a run in the bottom of the seventh. C Sam Huff knocked a leadoff double, moved to third on a single from SS Jonathan Ornelas then scored as 2B Jax Biggers singled.

Albuquerque put up seven runs in the ninth inning and increased their advantage to 15-1 on a combination of five singles, three walks and one double.

One more run crossed home plate for Round Rock when Biggers drove RF Sandro Fabian in with a single.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock RF Sandro Fabian and 3B Jax Biggers both finished with multiple hits on Wednesday as both went 2-for-4. Fabian scored one run to go with his hits while Biggers tallied two RBI.

E-Train LHP Blake Taylor posted the team's only shutout on the bump as he logged one inning of relief that included one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

Next up: Round Rock and Albuquerque are back in action Thursday night for game three of the six-game set. Express RHP Jack Leiter (5-4, 3.72) is scheduled to start up against Isotopes LHP Carson Palmquist (0-0, 9.35). First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. CT.

