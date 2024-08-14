OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - August 14, 2024

Oklahoma City Baseball Club (17-23/57-58)

at Las Vegas Aviators (22-17/59-55)

Game #116 of 150/Second Half #41 of 75/Road #59 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Jordan Lyles (0-0, 3.00) vs. LV-RHP Gunnar Hoglund (0-1, 4.91)

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 9:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club seeks a third straight win when its road series against the Las Vegas Aviators continues at 9:05 p.m. CT at Las Vegas Ballpark. OKC won last night's series opener and has now won back-to-back games and improved to 5-3 in the last eight games.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored three runs in the top of the first inning and led the rest of the game during a 10-8 win over the Las Vegas Aviators Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Alex Freeland led off the game with a home run for his first Triple-A homer, and later in the inning, Andre Lipcius added a two-run double. Alan Trejo hit a homer in the second inning, pushing the lead to 4-0. After Las Vegas scored twice in the second inning, Diego Cartaya laced a two-run single in the third inning to bring the lead to 6-2. Las Vegas trimmed the lead to one with a three-run bottom of the third inning. Oklahoma City extended the lead to 8-5 in the fifth inning with back-to-back RBI doubles by Kody Hoese and Cartaya. Leading, 8-6, in the sixth inning Freeland scored on a wild pitch. Las Vegas scored once in the bottom of the sixth before Austin Gauthier notched a RBI single in the seventh inning, putting OKC into double digits at 10-7. Las Vegas' Max Muncy picked up his fourth hit of the game on a RBI single the seventh inning, and both offenses were held scoreless over the final two innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Jordan Lyles makes his second appearance with OKC after recently signing a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers...Lyles made his team debut Aug. 7 against Round Rock at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, allowing one run and three hits over 3.0 innings with two strikeouts and did not factor into OKC's 8-1 win...Lyles began the 2024 season with the Kansas City Royals, making five relief appearances in March and April. Over a combined 5.0 innings, he did not allow a run and allowed two hits and two walks with three strikeouts. He last pitched for the Royals April 12 at the New York Mets, retiring all three batters he faced in the seventh inning, before being placed on the restricted list April 20 and was later released by the Royals July 20...He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent July 25...Lyles spent the 2023 season with the Royals, going 6-17 with a 6.28 ERA over 31 starts with 45 walks and 120 strikeouts. He pitched three complete games to lead the Majors...Lyles is in his 17th professional season and with his ninth organization, having also spent time with Houston, Colorado, San Diego, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Texas, Baltimore and Kansas City. He has made 357 Major League career appearances (245 starts) since 2011, posting a career 5.22 ERA over 1,509.0 innings, going 72-107...He was originally selected by the Houston Astros with the 38th overall pick of the 2008 MLB Draft from Hartsville High School in Hartsville, S.C. He made his ML debut with the Astros May 31, 2011 at the Chicago Cubs...Lyles previously pitched with the Oklahoma City RedHawks when the team was affiliated with the Astros. Lyles made 25 appearances (22 starts) from 2011-13, going 10-5 with a 3.91 ERA and 86 strikeouts over 126.2 innings.

Against the Aviators: 2024: 4-3 2023: 8-3 All-time: 66-72 At LV: 36-35 This week OKC and Las Vegas play their final 2024 series against one another...The teams played six consecutive games to start July, split between a pair of home-and-home three-game series. OKC won two of three games at Las Vegas Ballpark July 1-3 before Las Vegas won two of three games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark July 4-6. OKC scored at least six runs in four of the six games, but allowed six runs in three games...Andre Lipcius and Trey Sweeney each had seven hits and four RBI for OKC in July against Las Vegas, while Ryan Ward hit three homers and had five RBI...Last season, the teams met in Oklahoma City June 20-25, 2023 with OKC winning the series, 3-2, as one game of the series was canceled due to inclement weather...OKC won five of six games in the first series of 2023 between the teams at Las Vegas Ballpark during OKC's first road series of last season...OKC had a 65-56 edge in runs scored last season, while the Aviators hit 16 homers in 11 games against OKC, which had 14 home runs in the series hit by 10 different players...Drew Avans led OKC with 13 hits in 10 games against the Aviators last season, while Ryan Ward had a team-best 10 RBI in 10 games against Las Vegas...OKC won the overall season series, 8-3, in 2023, winning a season series against Las Vegas for the first time since 2015 (3-1). OKC went 0-4-2 in series against Las Vegas from 2017-22 before last season's win.

First Offense: Oklahoma City's offense broke out with 10 runs Tuesday night after being held to a total of 13 runs over the previous four games combined. OKC's 10 runs tied the team's most runs scored in a game since the All-Star Break (22 games), reaching double digits for the third time in that span. OKC also recorded 12 hits last night for the team's most in a game since July 24 against Tacoma when OKC had 14 hits...OKC entered the Las Vegas series having gone 6-for-33 with runners in scoring position over the previous four games combined, but went 4-for-13 last night with RISP...OKC recorded five extra-base hits last night after being held to two over the previous two games and seven over the previous four games. The five extra-base hits tied the team's high-mark over the last 11 games as OKC also notched five extra-base hits Aug. 9 against Round Rock at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC is now 10-12 following the All-Star Break and in the team's 10 wins, OKC has scored 73 runs with 103 combined hits. However, in the team's 12 losses during the span, OKC has scored a total of 28 runs, with two or fewer runs in eight of the 12 defeats, and has totaled 82 hits.

Rehab Clinic: Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy and Dodgers outfielder Tommy Edman continued Major League Rehab Assignments with each playing in their third game with OKC and first road game with each collecting five plate appearances in six-and-a-half innings. Edman played six innings in center field, going 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. Muncy played six innings at third base and went 1-for-5 with a run scored...Muncy has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List since May 17 with a right oblique strain and has played in 40 games with the Dodgers this season. Edman was traded to the Los Angeles July 29 as part of a three-team deal with St. Louis and Chicago (AL). He has been on the IL all season after undergoing surgery on his right wrist in the offseason. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield in July, but sustained an ankle injury and Saturday was his first game since July 2...Reliever Ryan Brasier last pitched Sunday, completing one inning and allowing one hit with two strikeouts. He was placed on the Dodgers IL with a right calf strain April 29 and transferred to the 60-day IL June 13. During his time with OKC, Brasier has thrown 6.2 scoreless innings over seven appearances while holding opponents 4-for-24 with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

Alan Wrench: Alan Trejo went 1-for-4 with a walk and his third home run of the season Tuesday night. He extended his current hitting streak to seven games, going 10-for-26 (.385) with two home runs, four walks, four RBI and six runs scored. He has homered twice in the last six games and three times in the last 13 games after being held without a home run over his first 44 games of the season (including 28 games with the Colorado Rockies)...He has 32 hits in 29 games with OKC since joining the team in early July after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent July 1. His hit total since joining the team is one behind Andre Lipcius' team-leading 33 hits during the span.

Freewheeling: Alex Freeland led off Tuesday night's game with a home run for OKC's third leadoff homer of the season. The homer was also Freeland's first at Triple-A and his 14th overall home run this season, including his time with Double-A Tulsa and High-A Great Lakes. His home run Tuesday night traveled an estimated 462 feet, marking the longest home run hit by an Oklahoma City player this season...Freeland finished the game 2-for-6 with two runs scored. After going hitless in his Triple-A debut Aug. 6, Freeland is 8-for-24 (.333) with three multi-hit games over his last six games overall.

Up to Kode: Kody Hoese went 2-for-3 with a RBI double and two runs scored last night, picking up his 28th multi-hit game of the season. Over his last eight games, Hoese is 9-for-21 with four extra-base hits, four RBI and six runs scored. He has also reached base in 18 of his last 19 games with a plate appearance, including a season-best 17-game on-base streak. The lone time he did not reach base over the last 19 games was Sunday in OKC when he entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Max Muncy in the seventh inning and grounded out in his lone at-bat...Hoese has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games with a plate appearance, batting .378 (17x45)...He leads OKC with 11 hits in August, going 11-for-28 (.393) with five extra-base hits, six walk, six RBI and seven runs scored. He has a .500 OBP this month and has hit two homers.

San Diego: Diego Cartaya picked up a team-high three RBI for OKC last night, going 2-for-5 with a double. Last night marked the second time in his last five games he recorded three or more RBI and it was his third multi-RBI outing in his last seven games. Cartaya's 10 RBI and three homers through nine games this month both lead OKC...Over his last eight games, Cartaya is batting .321 (9x28) with five extra-base hits, 10 RBI and five runs scored.

Climbing Up the Charts: Throughout this season, Drew Avans has established new Bricktown-era career records for runs scored (324), walks (249) and triples (26). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 441 career games, 425 hits and 110 stolen bases, while ranking third in doubles (79). Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) is the Bricktown-era leader in both games (502) and hits (448)...Avans leads the league with 68 walks, while ranking second with 84 runs scored, tied for second with eight triples, tied for sixth with 110 hits and seventh with 28 stolen bases...Avans replaced Tommy Edman in the seventh inning Tuesday did not record a plate appearance, but he has reached base in 27 of his last 28 games with a plate appearance.

Lip Synching: Andre Lipcius doubled last night and has hit safely in seven of his last eight games (7x28) and in 10 of his last 12 games (12x46)...On Sunday, Lipcius homered in his lone at-bat for his 21st home run of the season, but just his third of the second half after he racked up 18 homers during the first half...His 21 homers this season are tied for fifth-most in the PCL, while his team-leading 124 hits rank second-most in the league, his 213 total bases are third, his 71 runs scored are seventh, his 45 extra-base hits are eighth and his 71 RBI are tied for eighth.

Around the Horn: Last night, Oklahoma City won a game while allowing at least eight runs for the first time since a 10-9 victory over Round Rock June 8 at home, as OKC had lost 13 straight games when allowing eight or more runs entering Tuesday. The 18 combined runs in last night's game were the most for OKC since the team played in Las Vegas July 1 during a 12-6 loss...OKC enters tonight 8-16 over the last 24 road games beginning June 12 but has won its last two road games and as well as each of the last three games in Las Vegas...With two more stolen bases by Las Vegas last night, opponents have been successful in 30 straight stolen base attempts going back to July 31 (12 games).

