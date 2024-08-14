Reno Spanks El Paso, 12-3

August 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Reno Aces scored eight late runs to pull ahead and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-3 Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. It was the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

The Chihuahuas' runs came on an RBI double by Tirso Ornelas, an RBI single by Brandon Lockridge and an RBI groundout by Mason McCoy. Lockridge led off and reached base three times, going 2-for-4 with a walk. McCoy also reached base three times, going 2-for-3 with a walk. Jackson Wolf pitched two scoreless, hitless relief innings for the Chihuahuas.

Aces right fielder Albert Almora Jr. hit three doubles and is now tied with Reno's Adrian Del Castillo for the Pacific Coast League lead in doubles with 36. Former El Paso starter Logan Allen pitched five innings for Reno and got the win.

Box Score: Gameday: Aces 12, Chihuahuas 3 Final Score (08/13/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (15-25), Sugar Land (25-14)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno LHP Tommy Henry (6-1, 4.83) vs. El Paso RHP Jared Kollar (2-0, 2.81). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.