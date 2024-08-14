Aces Win, 8-4, Over Chihuahuas

August 14, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Reno starter Tommy Henry struck out nine El Paso batters in five innings in the Aces' 8-4 win over the Chihuahuas Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. The Aces have won the first two games of the series and the Chihuahuas have lost three consecutive games.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Brandon Lockridge went 3-for-5 with three singles. It was the second straight game that Lockridge reached base three times. El Paso third baseman Eguy Rosario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the fourth inning, his 16th Triple-A homer this season. José Azocar and Matthew Batten also had RBI hits for the Chihuahuas.

Reno third baseman Tristin English went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and two RBIs. Henry has now struck out 21 batters in his last two starts.

Box Score: Gameday: Aces 8, Chihuahuas 4 Final Score (08/14/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: Reno (22-18), El Paso (15-26)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno TBA vs. El Paso RHP Randy Vasquez (0-3, 7.45). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.