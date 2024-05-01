Heroics By Wegner and Rice Power Somerset to Series-Opening Victory on Tuesday

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday night at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ.

The win marks Somerset's first series-opening win out of their four six-game series this season.

RHP Bailey Dees (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K) started the game for Somerset, getting no decision and pitching into the sixth inning.

3B Jon Berti (0-for-2, 2 BB, SB) started for the Patriots at third base in the second game of his rehab assignment (left groin strain) for the Yankees.

Berti played seven innings in the field at third base and made two clean putouts. He drew two walks in the game and stole second base in the first inning.

SS Ben Cowles (1-for-4, RBI, R, HR, K) extended his Eastern League lead in batting with his 27th hit of the season in the fifth inning.

Cowles ends the day remaining the Eastern League leader in AVG (.351), TB (48) and XBH (13). He's also tied for the Eastern League lead with 27 hits, eight doubles and 47 total bases, while ranking second in OBP (.433) and OPS (1.056).

Cowles ranks third in the league in SLG (.623), is tied for third in walks (13) and ranks fourth in runs (14).

C Ben Rice (1-for-3, RBI, R, HR, BB, K) opened the scoring in the third inning with his seventh home run of the season.

Now with seven home runs, Rice trails only his teammate Agustin Ramirez for the Eastern League lead. With the home run, Rice extended his Eastern League lead in runs scored with his 18th of the season.

Rice also ranks among the Eastern League leaders with 45 TB (3rd), 14 BB (T-3rd), 10 XBH (T-3rd), a .556 SLG (7th) and .937 OPS (7th).

RF Jared Wegner (1-for-3, RBI, R, HR, BB, K) gave the Patriots the game's decisive lead with a two-run single in the seventh inning.

Each of Wegner's last two hits have given the Patriots the lead, after his sixth inning, go-ahead solo home run on Sunday @REA. The hit marked Somerset's third go-ahead hit in the seventh inning or later this season.

Wegner's game-winning hit extended his Eastern League-best hit streak to 13 games. Over the 13 games, which began on 4/12 @NH, Wegner is now 15-for-48 (.313 AVG) with 11 RBI, 8 R and 3 HR.

