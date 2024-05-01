Naranjo's Power and Boone's Pitching Push Akron Past Richmond 7-2

May 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The RubberDucks and Flying Squirrels donned their Copa identities on Wednesday night at Canal Park as Los Perros Calientes de Akron used a four-run fourth and seven strong innings from Rodney Boone to beat Ardillas Voladoras 7-2. The win is the ninth straight for Akron.

Turning Point

Akron finally broke through against Richmond in the bottom of the fifth. Yordys Valdes singled to open the inning before a Joe Lampe walk put runners on first and second with no outs. Joe Naranjo launched his first home run of season off the top of the batter's eye in center to put Akron ahead 3-2. Petey Halpin kept the big inning going by doubling to right before advancing to third on a groundout. Aaron Bracho brought home Halpin by lifting a sac-fly to left to put Akron ahead 4-2.

Mound Presence

Boone ran into some early long ball trouble allowing a solo shot to the leadoff batter in the second and fourth but kept Richmond off the board otherwise. The left-hander did not allow more than two baserunners in a single inning on his way to seven innings of two-run ball and five strikeouts. Andrew Walters struck out two over a scoreless inning and a third. Erik Sabrowski struck out the only two he faced in the ninth.

Duck Tales

Los Perros Calientes added on in the sixth as Kody Huff lead off the inning with a solo home run to left. Later in the inning, Naranjo singled home Valdes to make it 6-2 Akron. Los Perros Calientes tacked on an extra run in the eighth as Lampe singled home Christian Cairo to make it 7-2 Akron.

Notebook

Walters increased his team lead in strikeouts to 24...Boone's start is the longest start by an Akron starter this season (seven innings)...Longest winning streak since 8/12-24, 2016 (11 games)...Game Time: 2:20...Attendance: 2,210.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday, May 2 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Aaron Davenport (2-0, 2.21 ERA) will take the mound against Richmond righty Hayden Birdsong (1-1, 1.65 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com , and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

