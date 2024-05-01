Rumble Ponies Swept by Hartford in Wednesday's Doubleheader
May 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (10-12) dropped both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Hartford Yard Goats (14-7). It marked the first time Binghamton was swept in a doubleheader since September 14, 2022, against Hartford.
Game One: Yard Goats 4, Rumble Ponies 3
The Yard Goats came-from-behind to knock off Binghamton, highlighted by a three-run sixth inning.
Bladimir Restituyo hit a solo homer to give Hartford the lead in the third. The Ponies followed with a go-ahead two-run single from Rowdey Jordan in the third that gave Binghamton a 2-1 lead.
Binghamton added another on an RBI single from Jeremiah Jackson in the fourth inning to go up 3-1 against Carson Palmquist (3-1).
Hartford scored three runs against Cam Robinson (0-1) in the sixth to grab a 4-3 lead, highlighted by a sacrifice fly from Zach Kokoska and an RBI single from Restituyo.
Junior Santos tossed two scoreless innings in relief for the Ponies.
Game Two: Yard Goats 4, Rumble Ponies 2
Hartford put up a four-spot in the first inning against Rumble Ponies starter Tyler Stuart (0-1), highlighted by a sacrifice fly from Kokoska and three-run homer from Warming Bernabel. After the four-run first, Stuart tossed three-straight scoreless innings.
The Rumble Ponies got on the board on an RBI double from JT Schwartz in the third against Connor Van Scoyoc (1-2), which cut the deficit to 4-1.
Andre Scrubb tossed three scoreless innings with three strikeouts in relief for Binghamton, while allowing just one hit.
Binghamton threatened in the final frame. Schwartz drove in Matt Rudick with a sacrifice fly that cut the deficit to 4-2. The Ponies stranded runners on second and third base in the final inning.
The Rumble Ponies continue their series with the Yard Goats on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. Mets right-hander Tylor Megill is scheduled to make a rehab start for Binghamton. First pitch is set for 6:05 PM and pregame coverage will get underway at 5:50 PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and 92.1 FM.
Postgame Notes: Rudick extended his hitting streak to six games with a hit in each game...Wilkin Ramos continued his scoreless streak with 1.2 scoreless frames in relief in the first game...Ramos has not allowed a run over his first seven appearances of the season...Brandon McIlwain and José Peroza had hits in both games of the doubleheader.
