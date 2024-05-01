Erie Pitching Surrenders Nine Impactful Walks in Loss to Bowie

May 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







Erie's (11-10) bullpen couldn't hold a lead for the second straight day in a 6-4 loss to Bowie (13-10).

The SeaWolves jumped out to an early lead in the first inning without a hit. Gage Workman led off the game with a walk against Bowie starter Ryan Long. Workman then stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Silas Ardoin. He then scored on a wild pitch by Long, which gave Erie a 1-0 lead.

Erie tacked on another run in the third when Workman blasted a solo home run. He's homered in both games of the series so far.

Jackson Jobe started for Erie. He walked one over three hitless innings and struck out three. He departed after throwing two pitches in the fourth inning due to an apparent injury.

Carlos Peña entered for Erie and walked two of his first three batters. They would both score on Collin Burns' game-tying single, which knotted things at 2-2 in the fourth.

Erie went back ahead in the fifth. Hao-Yu Lee's double against reliever Ryan Hennen scored Stephen Scott to give Erie the lead back. Jake Holton later scored Lee on an RBI single to make it 4-2.

Jud Fabian opened the Bowie sixth with a solo blast against Peña to cut Erie's lead to one run. With one out, Burns singled and advanced to third on walks to Connor Pavalony and Donta' Williams. After the walk to Williams, which was Peña's sixth walk in relief, Jake Higginbotham took over. He walked his first batter, Ryan Higgins, to force in the tying run.

In the eighth inning, Erie reliever Trevin Michael walked Higgins. It was the ninth Baysox walk of the game, a season-high for Erie pitchers. Dylan Beavers followed with a two-run blast to give Bowie its first lead of the game.

Cameron Weston (1-0) shined in relief for Bowie in his Double-A debut. He threw four scoreless innings to finish the game, allowed just two singles, and struck out eight. Michael (0-1) took the loss.

Erie sends Wilkel Hernandez to the mound on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. opposed by Trace Bright as Erie looks to break a three-game skid.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.