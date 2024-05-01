Yard Goats Sweep Doubleheader in New York

May 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton, NY- The Hartford Yard Goats opened up their two-city 12-game road trip with a doubleheader sweep against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Mirabito in Binghamton, New York on Wednesday night. It was Hartford's first twin-bill sweep since September of 2022. In game one, the Yard Goats used a three-run rally in the sixth inning to come from behind to win by the score of 4-3. After a solo homer in the third inning, Bladimir Restituyo cracked the go-ahead RBI single in the sixth, as part of his three-hit game.

Hartford jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning of game two, highlighted by a three-run homer by Warming Bernabel. Both Hartford starters, Carlson Palmquist and Connor Van Scoyoc earned wins as the Yard Goats stretched their win streak to five in a row and improved to 14-7.

In game one, the Yard Goats took a 1-0 lead on Bladimir Restituyo's solo home run over the left field fence in the third inning off Binghamton reliever Troy Miller. The Rumble Ponies answered with a pair of runs in the third inning with a two-run single by Rowdey Jordan off Hartford starter Carson Palmquist. Binghamton added a run in the fourth on Jeremiah Jackson's RBI single and it was 3-1 Rumble Ponies after four innings.

The Yard Goats made their move in the sixth inning off reliever Cam Robinson. Hartford loaded the bases on two walks and a single. Warming Bernabel's sharp grounder scored Ryan Ritter to make it 3-2. Zach Kokoska followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring Yanquiel Fernandez to tie the game at 3-3. Restituyo then put the Yard Goats ahead with a two out single scoring Zac Veen to make it 4-3 Hartford.

Palmquist pitched five innings and had six strikeouts for his team-leading third win. Blake Goldsberry and Jaden Hill retired six of the final seven batters in the one-run victory.

In game two, the Yard Goats jumped all over Binghamton starter Tyler Steward with a strikeout-wild pitch and singles from Sterlin Thompson and Ryan Ritter to load the bases. Zach Kokoska's sac fly scored Adael Amador to make it 1-0 Hartford. Warming Bernabel followed with a three-run homer to left field, making it 4-0 Yard Goats. Connor Van Scoyoc worked five solid innings for his first win of the season. Alec Barger pitched a perfect sixth inning with two strikeouts. Juan Mejia was called upon in the last inning with runners at second and third base and he struck out Jackson to end the game for his first save.

The Yard Goats and Rumble Ponies will play the third game of the six-game series on Thursday night at 6:05 PM at Mirabito Stadium in New York. New York Mets RHP Tyler Megill will face the Yard Goats on a MLB rehab assignment start. RHP Jarrod Cande will start for the Yard Goats. The broadcast can be heard on the free audacy app and Yard Goats website starting at 5:50 PM with the pregame show. The video stream will be available on MLB.TV and MiLB.TV and the Ballys Live App.

Game 1 Final: Hartford 4, Binghamton 3

WP: Carson Palmquist (3-1)

LP: Cam Robinson (0-1)

S: none

T: 2:11

Game 2 Final: Hartford 4, Binghamton 2

WP: Connor Van Scoyoc (1-2)

LP: Tyler Stewart (0-1)

S: Juan Mejia (1)

T-2:12

