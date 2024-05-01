Beavers Late Blast Seals Second Straight Baysox Comeback over SeaWolves

BOWIE, M.D - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, came back twice for the second consecutive game, taking down the Erie SeaWolves by a 6-4 final on Wednesday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium.

Bowie (13-10) conceded the game's first two runs, as Erie (11-10) got on the board after Gage Workman led off the game with a walk against Baysox right-handed starter Ryan Long. Workman stole second, advanced to third on an error, and then came home to score on a wild pitch to make it 1-0 SeaWolves. Workman would double Erie's lead in the third with a solo home run.

Bowie came back to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth, taking advantage of two walks with a two-run single from Collin Burns.

Erie would retake the lead, 4-2, in the fifth on a pair of runs, as Long went 4.1 innings on the afternoon.

The next Baysox bounce back occurred in the sixth, when Jud Fabian led off the frame with a first pitch solo home run down the line in left, slicing the deficit to 4-3. Then, Burns tallied his second hit of the afternoon, followed by a pair of walks, bringing up Ryan Higgins in his Double-A debut with the bases loaded and one out. Higgins drew a walk, picking up his first RBI at the new level, pushing Burns across to score and tie the game at four. Wednesday afternoon marked the second consecutive game the Baysox overcame a pair of multi-run deficits.

Right-hander Cameron Weston kept the Erie bats quiet the rest of the way. Weston (W, 1-0), also making his Double-A debut, tossed four shutout innings with eight strikeouts to take Bowie across the finish line.

Following a second walk drawn by Higgins, Dylan Beavers came to the plate with two outs in the eighth. Beavers clubbed his third home run of the season, giving the Baysox their first lead of the game at 6-4 off Erie's Trevin Michael (L, 0-1). From there, Weston slammed the door, leaving the tying run stranded on base for Erie in the ninth,

The Baysox, winners of three straight for the second time this season, will continue their six-game set with the SeaWolves on Thursday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. ET from Prince George's Stadium.

