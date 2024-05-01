House Heads Home on Ninth-Inning Bomb to Lift Senators

May 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Altoona Curve 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon in walkoff fashion at FNB Field. The Senators struck first on a run in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead. Altoona then took a 4-1 lead with four runs in the seventh inning. Harrisburg bounced back with two two-out runs in the seventh inning and then tied the game in the eighth inning on a bases loaded walk.

THE BIG PLAY

Leading off the bottom of the 9th , Brady House drove the second pitch of the at bat into the Senators' bullpen for a walk-off home run.

FILIBUSTERS

Andrew Alvarez threw 6 scoreless innings in the start, making for 2 consecutive scoreless starts of 5 innings or more... Robert Hassell III extended his on-base streak to 15 games... Both Brady House and Robert Hassell III have now hit home runs in back-to-back games... Jack Sinclair threw 3 hitless innings in relief to close out the game, earning his first win of the season... Jordy Barley hit his first home run of the season and drove in 2 runs to highlight a 1-for-3 day at the plate... It was the third walk off win this season for the Senators and it gave Altoona their 11th consecutive loss.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Altoona Curve play games three and four of their seven-game series in a doubleheader Thursday afternoon at FNB Field beginning at 5:00 p.m. Game two is scheduled to start approximately 30 minutes after game one. The games can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM, & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 4:45 p.m.

