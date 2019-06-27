Henzman's Gem, Rutherford's Blast Send Barons Past BayBears

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Lincoln Henzman delivered a gem, while Blake Rutherford and Luis Gonzalez each homered as the Birmingham Barons (31-46) topped the Mobile BayBears (31-45) by a 6-2 final Thursday night at Regions Field.

Henzman, who faced the minimum through six, allowed just four hits and two runs (both unearned) through 6.2 innings of work. The 23-year-old right-hander retired 14 consecutive batters between the second and seventh frames.

After going winless in each of his first three starts at the Double-A level, Henzman (W, 2-2) has won his past two outings and surrendered one earned run in the process.

A pair of two-run shots from Rutherford and Gonzalez backed Henzman's quality start. Rutherford supplied the game's first runs when he sent a towering blast past the right-field bleachers in the first inning. The White Sox No. 8 prospect continued his impressive stretch of play during the month of June, in which he's posted a .370/.402/.478 slash line.

Gonzalez then extended Birmingham's lead to 4-0 with a two-run blast of his own in the third.

Mobile cut the lead in half after a two-run single in the seventh as Henzman gave way to Barons newcomer Vince Arobio.

Arobio recorded a hold in 1.1 innings out of the bullpen. The right-hander, who began the season at Class-A Kannapolis before a promotion to Hi-A Winston-Salem on May 29 and Double-A Birmingham on June 25, allowed just one baserunner to preserve the lead.

Joel Booker provided further insurance for the Barons with a two-RBI base knock in the seventh.

Danny Dopico logged his eighth scoreless appearance in his last nine outings after the right-hander delivered a shutdown ninth to close out the win.

Luis Robert tallied three hits in the victory, while Gavin Sheets added a pair of doubles as part of a three-hit night.

The Barons will look to secure their first series victory since May 16-20 against Mississippi when the face the BayBears on Friday night at Regions Field.

First pitch in Game 4 of the series is set for 7:05 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast via WJQX-FM 100.5.

Coverage of Friday's game will begin at 6:50 p.m. with the Coca-Cola Pregame Show.

