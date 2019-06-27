Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, June 27 at Montgomery

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play at the Montgomery Biscuits in Thursday's 7:35 p.m. contest. RHP Sixto Sanchez (3-2, 3.00 ERA) starts for the Shrimp against Biscuits RHP Paul Campbell (2-0, 3.79 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

FLEMING, BULLPEN LEAD JACKSONVILLE TO WIN

Billy Fleming doubled, homered and drove in four and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp bullpen fired five hitless innings on Wednesday to beat the Montgomery Biscuits 7-5. The Jumbo Shrimp jumped out to an early lead in the first inning on a Joe Dunand RBI single and two-run base hit by J.C. Millan. In the bottom of the first, the Biscuits tied the game on run-scoring hits from Tristan Gray, Lucius Fox and Robbie Tenerowicz. Fleming socked a three-run shot in the third, but again, Montgomery answered in the bottom of the frame. Tenerowicz singled in a run before an error scored another to cut the Shrimp lead to 6-5. Fleming laced an RBI double in the fifth to widen the gap to 7-5.

JUNE BUGGY

Jacksonville has won five games in a row - matching a season-high - heading into play on Thursday, outscoring their opponents 26-14 in the process. The Jumbo Shrimp have also built up a 13-10 record in the month of June, trailing only Montgomery's 16-7 mark for the best in the Southern League during the month. With four games remaining in the month, Jacksonville is trying for its first winning record in June since 2014. The club has not finished more than one game above .500 in June since the 2009 campaign, when they went 17-11 (.607).

BROADWAY JACKSONVILLE JOE

Jacksonville infielder Joe Dunand came into play on June 9 with a dormant season batting line of .209/.275/.262. However, in the 15 games since then, the Miami native is for 18-for-53 at the plate, slashing a robust .340/.386/.547 with eight doubles, one home run, four RBIs and four walks. A product of N.C. State, Dunand has dropped his strikeout percentage from 29.7 percent with Jacksonville in 2018 to 23.9 percent this year. However, his ground ball rate has shot up from 32.4 to 46.4 percent.

MORE LIKE A.C. MILAN, AMIRITE?

Jacksonville infielder J.C. Millan entered play on May 17 hitting .191/.203/.235 for the season. However, over the last 25 contests, the 23-year-old is slashing .308/.388/.462 with five doubles, three home runs, 15 RBIs and 11 walks. This 25-game stretch has seen Millan's season wRC+ shoot up from 25 to 101.

STARTER KIT

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). Following that tough beginning though, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 57 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.91 ERA (106 ER in 328.1 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 93 (2.5 BB/9), fanned 284 (7.8 K/9) and yielded 269 hits (7.4 H/9).

'PEN PALS

Josh Roeder, Tyler Stevens and Tommy Eveld combined for five hitless innings of relief on Wednesday at Montgomery, continuing an excellent stretch for the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen. Over the last 13 games, Jacksonville relief pitchers have tossed 46.1 innings with just five runs against for a 0.97 ERA. During this 13-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively surrendered just 18 hits (3.5 H/9) while whiffing 49 (11.5 K/9) against 13 walks (2.5 BB/9).

THE GOBLET OF FIRE

Jacksonville pitchers fanned 10 against two walks on Wednesday, a continuation of a positive recent trend for the club. Heading into play on Thursday, Jacksonville's staff has recorded double-digit strikeouts in five of the last eight games, posting more than two walks in just two of those affairs. During this eight-game run, the Jumbo Shrimp are boasting an 80-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 73.0 innings.

DON'T STAND SO CLOSE TO ME

Throughout every level in the history of baseball, nearly every team expects to go about .500 in games decided by one or two runs. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have posted a combined 16-27 (.372) record in games determined by two runs or fewer. Interestingly, 12 of Jacksonville's last 15 games have been decided by two runs or fewer. The Jumbo Shrimp have won nine of these 12 contests.

SHRIMP SKEWER

Jacksonville won just one game started by a left-handed pitcher in the season's first half. They already have two victories with southpaws on the bump in the second half.

