Generals Gameday: June 27 at Mississippi (DH)

June 27, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (41-35 Overall, 2-4 Second Half)

Vs. Mississippi Braves (37-38, 4-2 Second Half)

Thursday, June 27 | 5:35 pm CT | Trustmark Park

Game 77/78 | Road Game 42/43 | Second Half Game 7/8

Generals SP: RHP Joel Payamps (G1) & LHP Bryan Valdez (G2)

Opponent SP: RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (G1) & Bullpen (G2)

LAST GAME: Pearl, Miss. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, struggled to score on Mississippi Braves pitcher Joey Wentz (4-6, 5.05 ERA) on Wednesday, losing a 7-1 contest at Trustmark Park. The Generals (41-35) have now dropped four of their first six games in the Second Half, while the Braves (37-38) are off to a 4-2 start after the All-Star Break. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: With a pair of games on tap, Joel Payamps (Game 1) and Bryan Valdez (Game 2) will try to rebound from rough outings in Mobile. In back-to-back starts, Payamps and Valdez each allowed six runs on eleven hits to the BayBears, the team with the fewest hits in the league. Now they face an M-Braves team that boasts three of the top hitters in the league by batting average: Drew Waters (.334), Ryan Casteel (.299), and Cristian Pache (.295). For Mississippi, Jasseel De La Cruz will see the Generals for the second time, though his first outing against them was limited due to rain. In four of his last five starts, De La Cruz has posted at least six innings of work and three or fewer runs allowed.

SQUANDERED INHERITANCE: In the Generals' last two games (June 24/26), Damien Magnifico and Matt Brill have each allowed an inherited runner to score. In Magnifico's case, the run that scored was the game-winning run. Neither pitcher was charged with an earned run (those runs are, for official purposes, the fault of the pitcher that allowed the scoring runner to reach base), but those are the kind of situational flubs that tend to cause a 10-13 record in one-run games.

ALL THE KIDS ARE DOING IT: The Junior Generals Kids Club has been completely revamped for 2019, with over 200 participants already signed up! New achievement levels are in place, with rewards given to the most loyal fans. Get the most out of your child's time at The Ballpark - sign them up today!

KIDS CLUB 2019 LINK

GENERALS BASEBALL CAMP!

Session No. 2 for this year's Jackson Generals Baseball Camp is coming up fast, set for Thursday, July 11th at The Ballpark! Click on the linked photo to sign up your child today!

|GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY|

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7/person (plus food) for 15+ people; $6/person for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing & availability.

|WEEKLY SPECIALS|

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.