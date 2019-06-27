Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights, June 30-July 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2019 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp season presented by Community First Credit Union continues at 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The Jumbo Shrimp will host the Chattanooga Lookouts, Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, for a four-game series from June 30 through Wednesday, July 3. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Sunday, June 30, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Arlington Toyota Military Appreciation Day: Thanks to Arlington Toyota, all active and retired military, veterans and their immediate families receive free general admission or reserved tickets to Sunday's game at the box office.

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday: Kids can feel like the pros before each Sunday home game, as families can play catch on the field, plus Jumbo Shrimp players will be signing autographs. Each Sunday will feature FREE face painting, balloon animals and popular kids TV and movie characters roaming around the ballpark. Wonder Woman and Captain America will be around the ballpark and following the game, kids 12 and under can run the bases.

Corona Cans Special: Every Sunday, 24 oz. Corona cans will be available for $5.

Monday, July 1, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

VyStar Credit Union Members Buy-One, Get-One-Free: VyStar Credit Union members can get a buy-one, get-one-free ticket special by showing their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office.

VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins At Home: Thanks to VyStar Credit Union, the Jumbo Shrimp partner with local nonprofits at each Jumbo Shrimp Monday home game through the season. Feeding Northeast Florida will raise funds through ticket sales and the Launch-A-Ball promotion.

Half-price Yuengling 16 oz. cans: Every Monday, 16 oz. Yuengling cans will be available for $3.

Tuesday, July 2, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Tickets are 2-for-1 at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse. Fans can also enjoy two for the price of one jumbo hot dogs or regular French fries or 12 oz. fountain sodas.

$2 Bill Appreciation Day: Contrary to popular belief, the $2 bill is a legitimate form of US currency. From its humble beginnings in 1862 to its untimely demise in 1966, the $2 bill enjoyed a 104-year run as one of America's most unique forms of currency, only to be relegated to the dust-bin of bank notes due to a lack of interest and circulation. But then, like a phoenix from the ashes it made its triumphant return a decade later and has been flying under the radar ever since! Like a phoenix, its authenticity has often been questioned and doubted by some. Alas, the $2 bill (much like the phoenix) is oh so very real. The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to celebrate the Tito Jackson of bank notes as the club pays tribute to the bill that holds the American banking system together. The $2 bill does more than just appear in those birthday cards from your weird Uncle Lew; it also provides old guys everywhere with talking points when they spend them at the drug store and for that, the Jumbo Shrimp say thank you! To celebrate, the Jumbo Shrimp will be handing out this legend of the treasury to the first 500 fans through the gates. Yes, they are paying you $2 to come to the game...

Wednesday, July 3, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Independence Day Fireworks presented by Nimnicht Family of Dealerships: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for one of the largest fireworks displays in the city after the game, courtesy of Nimnicht Family of Dealerships. Nimnicht Family of Dealerships will be recognizing a special Military Family, Veteran, or Active Duty member right before they countdown the fireworks. To nominate someone please send a full bio of military services to Military@jaxshrimp.com.

Patriotic Cap Giveaway presented by Nimnicht Family of Dealerships: The Jumbo Shrimp and Nimnicht Family of Dealerships are giving away patriotic Jumbo Shrimp caps to the first 2,000 fans when they open at 5:30 p.m.

July 3 Bomb Pop Frozen Treat Jersey Auction: The Jumbo Shrimp will celebrate our nation's independence by wearing specialty patriotic "frozen treat" jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game on the concourse.

Stahl-Meyer July 3 Hot Dog Eating Contest: Before the game the Jumbo Shrimp and Stahl-Meyer will host the Second Annual Independence Day Hot Dog Eating Contest. The winner will be going home with a year's supply of hot dogs and season tickets to the 2020 Jumbo Shrimp season.

Season-long promotions include:

Tickets as low as $5: By purchasing in advance of game day, fans can secure general admission tickets for just $5!

Military tickets for $5: Any active military member or veteran may show an ID at the box office to purchase a reserved seat or general admission ticket for just $5 for any game of the season.

Hot dogs or French fries or fountain drinks for $2: These ballpark traditions are just $2 each at every game!

The Jumbo Shrimp debit card presented by Community First Credit Union: Benefits include 10% off merchandise from the Jumbo Shrimp team store, a free small fountain drink with purchase at every game, $2 off tickets on game day, 10% off all packing supplies at Atlantic Self Storage, 10% off your entire check when using the debit card at Bono's Pit Bar-B-Q, 10% off your entire check when using the debit card at Touchdown Grill (cannot be combined with any other discounts or offers) and 10% off purchases at CGC Water (cannot be combined with any other offer).

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville box office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

