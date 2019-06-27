Payamps Shuts out M-Braves, 5-0, Before Mississippi Bites Back, 8-1

Pearl, Miss. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, halved a double-header against the Mississippi Braves on Thursday, winning the first game at Trustmark Park in a shutout before being held to one run in the second game. Jackson (42-36) still trails Mississippi (38-39) in the series, 2-1, at night's end.

Game 1: Generals 5, M-Braves 0 (Final/7)

There are some nights when Joel Payamps (2-3, 3.71 ERA) simply can't be touched, and Thursday was one of them. For the second time in three years, the 25-year-old right-hander spun a one-hit wonder in a complete game shutout, striking out nine batters while dropping his ERA by more than a run. Payamps' cannonball run through the Mississippi lineup was interrupted only by a fifth-inning walk to William Contreras and a sixth-inning single by Daniel Lockhart, who was Payamps' teammate in August 2017 when he threw a seven-inning one-hitter against Tennessee. Payamps finished with 89 pitches, outdueling fellow Dominican Jasseel De La Cruz (1-3, 3.62 ERA) to win his second game for the Generals in 2019.

Jackson claimed a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a wild pitch by De La Cruz that allowed Jeffrey Baez to score, but it took four more innings to gain some insurance. A two-out, two-run triple by Jazz Chisholm scored Daulton Varsho and Pavin Smith to increase the lead to 3-0, and Baez followed with a single to drive Chisholm in for a 4-0 lead. Varsho capped things off with an RBI triple in the seventh that brought Ben DeLuzio in to score. Baez and Varsho each had multi-hit games, while Chisholm drove in a pair of runs in the win.

Game 2: M-Braves 8, Generals 1 (Final/7)

The luck from game one did not carry over to Bryan Valdez (3-3, 4.29 ERA) in game two, unfortunately. Mississippi got on the board early, as an infield error, two hits, and a sacrifice fly in the first inning gave the home side a 2-0 lead. Valdez kept the wheels turning without further damage until the fourth, when a one-out, bases-loaded hit batsman allowed Mississippi their third run. After striking out the opposing pitcher for the inning's second out, Valdez granted a first-pitch triple to Cristian Pache, clearing the bases to break the game open for Mississippi at 6-0. Valdez finished that inning and the next without facing further bullets, but Tyler Mark's one-inning relief appearance led to a brace of runs for the M-Braves on a two-out RBI single by Riley Unroe.

The Generals' bats were baffled in the early innings by Connor Johnstone (3-0, 2.48 ERA), who gave up one hit and walked one man in a five-inning start. Jackson broke up the shutout against reliever Thomas Burrows in the sixth with a pinch-hit double by Jamie Westbrook and an RBI single by Ben DeLuzio.

