Lookouts Bats Stall in 7-3 Loss

June 27, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





Chattanooga drops their fourth game in a row as they get bested by the Tennessee Smokies 7-3.

It was all Smokies in today's contest as three costly errors come back to haunt the Lookouts to cue a four-run fifth inning.

Southpaw Reiver Sanmartin made his second start at the AA-level and was tagged with his second loss of the year. Sanmartin tossed four and two and thirds inning,s giving up five runs (two earned) on eight hits, while striking out five.

Lookouts outfielder Ibandel Isabel knocked in all three Chattanooga runs as he crushed his 19th dinger of the year. Isabel has been on fire from the plate hitting .394 with 12 RBI along with five bombs in his last eight games. Reds number one prospect OF Taylor Trammell returned to the Lookouts lineup from the injured list going 0 for 2, with a walk.

Chattanooga is back in action tomorrow as the Lookouts starter is yet to be announced, as RHP Thomas Hatch (4-7, 4.74 ERA) takes the bump for the Smokies with a 7:15 PM first pitch.

