Help Us Honor Our Law Enforcement

May 18, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release





The High Point Rockers look to win their fifth game in a row tonight when they host the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. It's Police Appreciation Night, presented by Ilderton DCJR. Join us in honoring the men and women of our local law enforcement!

All police officers who show proper ID at our box office will receive one (1) complimentary ticket and up to three (3) more at 50% off! The Rockers will also be wearing custom jerseys which will be auctioned off for charity. Be sure to come out to bid on our starting lineup and support the men & women in blue!

Fans will also be able to check out custom vehicles from the Ilderton Fleet and take their pictures with the specially wrapped cars provided by Ilderton DCJR!

It's also another Rockin' Fireworks Night so make sure to stick around after the game and enjoy the show! Gates open at 5:30pm with first pitch set for 6:30pm.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.