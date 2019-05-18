Late Inning Magic Lifts Ducks Over Bees

May 18, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(Central Islip, NY) - The Long Island Ducks (16-6) defeated the New Britain Bees (7-12) 5-4 in seven innings at Bethpage Ballpark on Saturday afternoon in the first game of a day/night doubleheader in Suffolk County. Long Island has now taken the first two games of a four-game weekend series between Liberty Division foes.

New Britain starting pitcher Anthony Marzi (0-1) suffered the loss, giving up five runs on six hits (one home run) in five and two-thirds innings on the bump, walking two and striking out five. Long Island pitcher Bennett Parry registered a no-decision in the contest after allowing four runs on five hits in four innings of work, walking four while striking out seven and tossing a wild pitch. George Kontos shut the door in the top half of the seventh inning for his third save on the campaign.

New Britain took a 1-0 lead versus Parry just four batters into the ballgame when Jason Rogers laced a two-out opposite-field RBI double to right, plating Ozzie Martinez after he singled with one man down. Trailing 4-1 in the top of the fifth, the Bees batted around to get even, highlighted by a run-scoring single off the bat of Alejandro De Aza and a game-tying two-out free pass with the bases loaded issued to Bijan Rademacher. The Flock would answer the New Britain rally in the home half of the sixth when on the eighth pitch of the at-bat, David Washington (who launched a three-run home run to right back in the second frame) drove in pinch-runner Daniel Fields from second base with what proved to be the winning run by tallying an RBI base knock to right, his fourth rib-eye steak of the day and seventh in the first two ballgames as Long Island came away with the one-run victory in the matinee portion of the twin-bill. Jason Rogers led the offensive attack for New Britain with four hits (three singles and a double), his first four-hit performance in 2019, matching De Aza (April 30th at York) for a single-game season high.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Friday, May 24th when they welcome in the High Point Rockers to the Hardware City for the first time in franchise history, kicking off a three-game Memorial Day Weekend series as well as a seven-game homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be the Bees Best Bites Wing Night! When the gates open at 5:35 P.M., everyone in attendance can purchase a wristband for just five dollars, enabling them to try wings from local restaurants and vote for their favorites! It will also be another Fat Tire Friday, as fans 21 and older can enjoy Fat Tire Belgian Ale drafts for just five dollars!

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.