Washington's Four-RBI Day Lifts Ducks in Twin Bill Opener

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the New Britain Bees 5-4 in a seven-inning game on Saturday afternoon in the opener of a day/night doubleheader at Bethpage Ballpark.

Jason Rogers gave the Bees a 1-0 first-inning lead with an RBI double to right field off Ducks starter Bennett Parry. David Washington answered with a three-run homer to right in the bottom of the second off Bees starter Anthony Marzi to put the Ducks on top 3-1.

Lew Ford lifted a sacrifice fly to right in the third, increasing Long Island's lead to 4-1. However, a three-run fifth by New Britain evened the score at four. A run-scoring wild pitch, an RBI single by Alejandro De Aza and a bases loaded walk to Bijan Rademacher did the damage.

The Ducks would grab the lead back for good in the bottom of the sixth. Lew Ford drew a leadoff walk, and Washington delivered a two-out RBI single to right, scoring pinch-runner Daniel Fields to put the Flock ahead 5-4. New Britain put the first two men on base in the seventh, but George Kontos retired three straight hitters to end the ballgame.

Parry did not factor into the decision but lasted four innings, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven. Vin Mazzaro (1-1) picked up the win after pitching a 1-2-3 sixth inning, striking out two. Marzi (0-1) took the loss, giving up five runs on six hits and two walks in five and two-thirds innings while striking out five. Kontos earned his third save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Washington led the Flock offensively with two hits and four RBIs.

