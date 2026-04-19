"HE HAS PRODUCED THE WINNER!!!!!"

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Jansen Wilson scored deep in second-half stoppage time to lift Louisville City FC to a 1-0 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville at Lynn Family Stadium to lift the reigning Players' Shield title-holder back to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 18, 2026

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