USL Louisville City FC

"HE HAS PRODUCED THE WINNER!!!!!"

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video


Jansen Wilson scored deep in second-half stoppage time to lift Louisville City FC to a 1-0 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville at Lynn Family Stadium to lift the reigning Players' Shield title-holder back to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 18, 2026


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