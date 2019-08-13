Hawks Lose Tight Game 6-5 against Indians

BOISE, ID - In game two of the three-game series the Spokane Indians (Short Season A affiliate of the Texas Rangers) took the 6-5 win over the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) courtesy of a five-run first inning.

For Spokane in the top of the first inning with two outs, Blaine Crim reached on an error by the Hawks shortstop, then Luis Asuncion walked and David Garcia ripped an RBI-single into center field that made it 1-0 Spokane. Jonah McReynolds later hit an RBI-single and then Alexander Ovalles blasted his first homer of the season with Spokane giving the Indians a five-run lead.

The bottom of the second featured an RBI-double off of Hawks first baseman Tyler Plantier and then a pair of sacrifice flies from Bryant Quijada and also Robert Metz. After the bottom of the second, it was 5-3 Spokane ahead.

No more runs came across until the bottom of the sixth inning when Ovalles hit a line drive into center field that scored a run and made it 6-3 with the Indians ahead.

Vladimir Dilone answered back for Boise in the bottom of the sixth with a liner to center field and then Plantier followed up with his second RBI of the night in the bottom of the eighth but it wasn't enough to get Boise the win.

The Hawks will finish up the series tomorrow night at 7:15 against the Indians with a first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. from Memorial Stadium.

