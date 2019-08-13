Trent Tingelstad Plays Hero

It was time for some late-morning baseball in Everett, Washington on the Hillsboro Hops get-away day. Everett and Hillsboro squared off in the rubber match and Everett took it home on a walk off homer by outfielder Trent Tingelstad.

Hillsboro sent Drey Jameson to the mound as their opener, and Everett pounced right away. The Aquasox broke through in the first for four runs, the first of which came by means of a Patrick Frick single that scored Utah Jones. Robert Perez then launched his fourth tater of the season, putting Everett up 4-0 early.

It has been the case all season though, this Hops team never says die. Hillsboro clawed their way back into the game and responded with a punch of their own in the top of the second inning. Hillsboro got onto the scoreboard thanks to a Kevin Lachance bases loaded walk. Catcher Daniel Wasinger then grounded into a fielder's choice, which plated Andy Yerzy to make it 4-2 Everett.

With the game in striking distance, the Hops' bullpen went to work as Ethan Larrison, Cody Reed, and Jake Polancic combined for 5.2 innings of shutout baseball, keeping the Hops right in play. Erin Baldwin came on to get the last out of the eighth inning and did just that.

Wasinger added to the score in the top of the seventh inning, doubling to left field driving in Lachance and bringing the game within one run.

Former Menlo Oak Joe Gillette pulled out his cape and was the hero for the Hops in this one, tying the game with a solo shot in the top of the ninth inning.

However for every superman, there is a Kryptonite, and that was Tingelstad. The left hand-hitting outfielder for the Aquasox blasted a two-run walk-off homer to send the Hops packing back to Hillsboro.

Hillsboro returns home to take on the Boise Hawks tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. The first pitch can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 and the pregame show beginning at 6:35pm.

FINAL: Everett 6 Hillsboro 4

