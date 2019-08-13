Felix Hernandez Set to Return to Funko Field

The Everett AquaSox and Seattle Mariners have announced that Felix Hernandez is scheduled to make his second rehab appearance of the season for the AquaSox on Wednesday, August 14 at Funko Field.

"As much as we want to see Felix back on the mound with the Mariners soon, we're glad he gets to make another stop in Everett," said AquaSox team operations manager Alex Clausius.

Hernandez has been out of major league action since May due to injury. On August 2, he made his first rehab start in Everett against the Spokane Indians. In two innings, Felix did not allow a baserunner while striking out two and throwing 13 of 20 pitches for strikes.

After pitching two innings for the Mariners Class-A Advanced affiliate in Modesto on August 8, Hernandez will return to Everett. Having Felix alongside the young AquaSox team is a great opportunity, according to manager Louis Boyd.

"Whenever our players get a chance to observe and learn about how a long time big-leaguer goes about his business, only positive outcomes can come from that," Boyd said. "The way he carries himself is impeccable and a great example for our guys. We look forward to having him back in an AquaSox uniform as a stepping stone back to the big leagues."

In 2003, Felix began his professional career in Everett as a 17-year-old. In his 11 games for the 'Sox that year, Hernandez was 7-2 with a 2.29 ERA and a blistering 73 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched. Two years later, he was called up to the Mariners at just 19 years of age. Aside from his two appearances this season, Hernandez rehabbed in Everett in 2016 and pitched 3 -=F8 innings in front of a record-breaking crowd of 5,189.

