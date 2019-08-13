Frogs Walk-Off with Series Win, 6-4

EVERETT, Wash. - After the Hillsboro Hops tied the game in the top of the ninth, the AquaSox bounced back with a walk-off home run to win the game.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Patrick Frick's RBI single to center field drove in Utah Jones, giving the Frogs an early lead. Before the end of the inning, Robert Perez smashed a three-run homer, bringing the score to 4-0. A bases loaded walk and a fielder's choice allowed Hillsboro to score two runs in the second inning.

Daniel Wasinger doubled in the top of the seventh inning, driving in Kevin Lachance for the Hops' third run of the game. Joe Gillette tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the ninth.

Trent Tingelstad broke the tie in the bottom of the ninth with a crushed two-run home run to center field and the Frogs defeated the Hops 8-6.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox finished the game with 11 hits and six RBIs, highlighted by three doubles and two home runs. On the mound, Jorge Benitez, Tim Elliott and Fred Villarreal pitched two innings apiece and Bernie Martinez finished three.

LOOKING AHEAD

