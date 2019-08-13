AquaSox Bounce Back, 8-6

EVERETT, Wash. - 11 walks combined with seven RBIs propelled the Everett AquaSox ahead of the Hillsboro Hops, 8-6.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hops scored in the bottom of the first inning but didn't hold the lead for long. A Hillsboro throwing error allowed Patrick Frick to tie the game, followed by an RBI single from Carter Bins. Bins led off the fourth inning with a solo shot to right-center field, extending the AquaSox' lead to 3-1.

Hillsboro worked to close the gap in the sixth inning. Tristin English hit a solo home run, but Kelvin Nunez bounced back, striking out three consecutive Hops to end the inning.

Back-to-back walks with bases loaded forced in two more runs for the 'Sox in the sixth inning. Hillsboro earned back both runs in the seventh when Eddie Hernandez hit a two-run homer to right-center field, bringing the score to 5-4.

Corbin Carroll drove in the tying run in the eighth inning, hitting a double to left field. Back-to-back bases-loaded walks and an RBI single put the Frogs ahead again in the bottom of the inning, 8-5. Travis Kuhn closed the game, allowing an RBI single in the top of the ninth and stranding two runners, solidifying the 8-6 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox finished the night with nine hits; Bins delivered both extra-base hits. On the mound, Damon Casetta-Stubbs started, completing four innings with seven strikeouts and one earned run. Nunez pitched three innings with two strikeouts while Kuhn came in for the last two innings, striking out one and allowing one earned run.

LOOKING AHEAD

Up next, the AquaSox return to Funko Field for Kids Day on Tuesday, August 13 at 11:05 a.m. to take on the Hillsboro Hops for the final game in the series. Group tickets, family outings and ticket packages are available for Tuesday's game! For tickets, visit AquaSox.com/tickets.

