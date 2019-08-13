Diaz Dominant in 3-2 Victory over Eugene

Eugene, Oregon - Juan Diaz allowed just one earned run over his six plus innings of work helping Vancouver to a 3-2 victory in Eugene on Monday night out at PK Park. The win was key to Vancouver's playoff hopes as all four teams in the North Division picked up victories to open the week.

Diaz (2-4) scattered six hits, walked one and struck out three while Nicolas Medina didn't allow a hit over his 1 2/3 innings. Grayson Huffman picked up his second save of the season allowing a lone hit in the ninth inning, striking out two.

Eugene was first to get on the board as Edmond Americaan hit a double and triple in his first two plate appearances scoring Caleb Knight both times to help the Emeralds to a 2-0 lead. Americaan would finish 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a triple.

Vancouver drew even in the top of the sixth inning when Ronny Brito singled home MCGregory Contreras. The Canadians managed the lead in a bizarre play that saw Grayson Bird fumble an infield fly -- the ball bounced off his shoulder while in fair territory and rattled off toward the Emeralds dugout allowing Cameron Eden to score from second base. The miscue proved to help the Canadians to the winning run.

Ronny Brito paced the Vancouver offense going 3-for-4 with a double while Will Robertson picked up his ninth double of the season.

The win for Vancouver keeps them four games back of both Spokane and Tri-City in the North with 20 second-half games remaining and sets up the rubber match with the Emeralds on Tuesday as the Canadians send Nick Fraze to the mound. Tuesday's game is set for 7:05pm and can be heard in its entirety on Sportsnet 650.

