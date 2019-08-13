Dust Devils Blank Volcanoes

The Tri-City Dust Devils (10-8, 26-30) won their third straight game on Monday night with the 2-0 shutout of the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (9-9, 35-21) at Gesa Stadium. Tri-City hurlers Ignacio Feliz, Felix Minjarez and Ramon Perez combined to keep the Volcanoes scoreless.

Logan Driscoll drove in both runs with a pair of two-out RBI doubles in his first two at bats. Kelvin Melean extended his hitting streak to nine games with a double in the sixth inning.

The Dust Devils squashed a late rally from Salem Keizer in the top of the ninth inning. Perez allowed the first two batters of inning to reach safely, but despite the traffic on the bases Tri-City recorded three straight outs to close out the game.

Right-hander Connor Lehmann will to the rubber for the Dust Devils on Tuesday night. The Volcanoes will counter with right-hander Jasier Herrera. It will be College Night at Gesa Stadium as the series comes to a close. Great seats are available by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

