Boise Hawks Reschedule Fireworks Show

August 13, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks (Short Season Class A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) have rescheduled the cancelled post-game fireworks show from Friday August 9 to Saturday August 31. The fireworks cancellation came after a heavy rain delay on Friday August 9.

The post-game fireworks show is presented by Moneytree and tickets are available for purchase at the Gutter Done Box office, over the phone by calling (208) 322-500 or online at BoiseHawks.com.

