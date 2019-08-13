Boise Hawks Reschedule Fireworks Show
August 13, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release
BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks (Short Season Class A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) have rescheduled the cancelled post-game fireworks show from Friday August 9 to Saturday August 31. The fireworks cancellation came after a heavy rain delay on Friday August 9.
The post-game fireworks show is presented by Moneytree and tickets are available for purchase at the Gutter Done Box office, over the phone by calling (208) 322-500 or online at BoiseHawks.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from August 13, 2019
- Boise Hawks Reschedule Fireworks Show - Boise Hawks
- Diaz Dominant in 3-2 Victory over Eugene - Vancouver Canadians
- Early Lead Fizzles as Errors Hurt Ems in Loss to Canadians - Eugene Emeralds
- Hawks Lose Tight Game 6-5 against Indians - Boise Hawks
- Walking the Frogs, Hops Fall 8-6 - Hillsboro Hops
- AquaSox Bounce Back, 8-6 - Everett AquaSox
- Dust Devils Blank Volcanoes - Tri-City Dust Devils
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.