Havoc Undergo Holiday Roster Changes

January 2, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release





HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc loaned a pair of players, Max Milosek and Connor Schmidt, to the ECHL, and signed a netminder in Cody Porter over the holiday period, the team announced Wednesday.

Schmidt earned the first call up, signing with the Toledo Walleye on Dec. 26. Schmidt has played in 16 games this season for the Havoc, tallying 13 points on 9 goals as a defenseman. He has also recorded 38 penalty minutes so far this season - most on the team.

Goalie Max Milosek is headed to Missouri after signing on for a loan with the Kansas City Mavericks. After playing backup for the early portion of the season, Milosek came on strong in the final games in November and continued his strong play through December. In 11 games, he recorded eight wins, all consecutive, and an overtime loss. His 2.14 Goals Against Average is good for third in the SPHL while his .925 Save Percentage ranks fifth in the league.

To replace Milosek, Huntsville loaned Cody Porter from the FHL's Watertown Wolves. Porter, a 21-year-old North Vancouver native also sports a solid .925 Save Percentage in and 7-4 record in 11 games for his former team.

