FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Back by popular demand, it's the second-annual Marksmen Pucks & Pups Night (pres. by North Star Veterinary Hospital) at the Crown Coliseum! After the fun nature of last year's night out for our four-legged friend, we're excited to welcome another game to bark about.

On January 12 at 6 P.M, we're opening our doors for ALL dog-friendly dogs to sit next to their owners and enjoy a night of fur-raising fun as we look to down our rival Roanoke. Dogs are just $5 to sit anywhere next to their owner, and adult-owner tickets start for as little as $12/person. Buy yours now and secure your seat!

Around the concourse, we'll have water stations constantly maintained for the convenience and benefit of the dogs, and there will be specially designated restroom exits. Don't forget to get your Marksmen Dog Bandanna ahead of the night, so you can have the most stylish-pup at the party - bandannas will also be available at the game for purchase, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dogs (and their owners) will enter through the West Entrance of the Crown Coliseum, and dogs must have a leash attached for safety. Owners will be required to sign a waiver for their dog. Only one dog allowed per adult.

Don't forget, if you're the owner of a Wiener Dog/Dachshund, make sure to enter them into one of the most fun events of the year, our first intermission WIENER DOG RACE (pres. by Woof Gang Bakery)! We've got a competitive pool of long-dogs ready to race their heart out, and yours could be crowned the champion. Enter here if you haven't already.

We hope to see you and your best four-legged friend out at the Crown Coliseum on January 12 for a great night of hockey for all in attendance.

The Marksmen are back home Saturday, January 12 for our Pups & Pucks Night.

Don't forget to register your Dachshund for our Wiener Dog Race on Jan. 12.

For more information on the night, head to our Facebook page and click on the event page.

If you're interested in partnering up with the Marksmen organization, or hearing about our season ticket packages, group packages, mini-plans, or advertising benefits in-arena or with the broadcast, email Director of Digital Marketing and Media Shawn Bednard, SBednard@MarksmenHockey.com or call the Marksmen Office at (910) 321-0123.

