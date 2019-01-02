Last Week around the Leagues

HOCKEY

SPHL

The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Wednesday announced the following suspensions resulting from Game 100, Peoria at Quad City, played on Saturday, December 22.

Quad City's Al Graves has been suspended nine games as a result of his actions for which he was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct for being the aggressor in an altercation, in addition to leaving the players' bench to initiate the altercation.

Quad City's Phil Bronner has been suspended three games as a result of his actions for which he was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for charging.

Quad-City Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline.

Peoria's Jake Hamilton has been suspended five games as a result of his actions for which he was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct for being the aggressor in an altercation. Peoria's Storm Phaneuf has been suspended one game as a result of his actions for which he was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct for fighting after the original altercation, in addition to being deemed the instigator in the last five minutes of regulation time.

In case you missed the fight from December 22:

AHL

San Diego Gulls forward Max Jones goes between the legs for a goal against the San Jose Barracudas:

Turtle Power! Watch the highlights of the Cleveland Monsters Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles night against the Rochester Americans:

ECHL

The Maine Mariners have signed veteran goaltender Hannu Toivonen, the team announced on Thursday. The 34-year-old netminder most notably played for the Boston Bruins between 2005 and 2007. He's played in Europe since 2014.

USHL

The Fargo Force announced that the total raised from Cully's Kids Night on December 15 was just under $22,000. All money raised from the night was donated back to the Cullen Children's Foundation, which is a foundation that provides financial resources to organizations that support children's healthcare needs with an emphasis on cancer.

BASKETBALL

G League

The NBA G League spent the weekend before Christmas in Las Vegas. See the Top 10 Plays from the 2018 MGM Resorts NBA G League Winter Showcase:

SOCCER

MLS

Major League Soccer announced an agreement in principle has been reached with the Haslam and Edwards families to become MLS owners and take over operating rights of Columbus Crew SC beginning in January 2019.

Sigi Schmid, the winningest coach in MLS history, has died. He was 65. Schmid, a National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, is the all-time winningest Head Coach in MLS history after accumulating a 240-183-125 regular-season record over 19 seasons with the LA Galaxy, Columbus Crew SC and Seattle Sounders FC. The two-time MLS Coach of the Year also won two MLS Cup titles, three Supporters' Shields and five Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups, in addition to three NCAA National Championships at UCLA.

FOOTBALL

CFL

Canadian Football League scouts will have an opportunity to evaluate and recruit some of the best football talent in Mexico next month.

Mexico's Liga de Futbol Americano Profesional is hosting a combine on January 13 for leading pros and university seniors who hope to play in Canada with a draft to follow on January 14.

AFL

The Arena Football League (AFL) has unveiled its new logo. This is the first time the League has introduced a new logo since 2003, and is a monumental shift in visual identity. The new logo, while still embracing its AFL Legacy, signifies the path moving forward as a next-generation sports league.

BASEBALL

Atlantic League

From the Lancaster Barnstormers - Christmas is a time when most people's thoughts turn to giving. Christmas at Clipper Magazine Stadium hosted Christmas Tree Lane presented by BCF Group for community non-profits that support vital and worthwhile causes. 95 local businesses and families sponsored trees to raise funds to assist in the effort!

Visitors were invited to vote on their favorite tree or charity by purchasing $1 donation tickets to place in ballot boxesby each tree.

The event was a huge success raising $19,513 with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the non-profits represented. The outstanding support confirms that the people of Lancaster County are committed to giving back!

