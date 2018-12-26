SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Wednesday announced the following suspensions resulting from Game 100, Peoria at Quad City, played on Saturday, December 22:

Quad City's Al Graves

Quad City's Al Graves has been suspended nine games as a result of his actions for which he was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct for being the aggressor in an altercation, in addition to leaving the players' bench to initiate the altercation. Graves miss games against Evansville (December 28, 29 and January 4), Peoria (December 31 and January 18), Huntsville (January 5) and Knoxville (January 11, 12 and 13)

Quad City's Phil Bronner

Quad City's Phil Bronner has been suspended three games as a result of his actions for which he was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for charging. Bronner will miss Quad City's games against Evansville-(December 28, 29) and Peoria (December 31)

Quad City Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny

Quad-City Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplemen- tary Discipline. Pszenyczny will be able to return to the bench for Quad City's game against Peoria on December 31.

Peoria's Jake Hamilton

Peoria's Jake Hamilton has been suspended five games as a result of his actions for which he was as- sessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct for being the aggressor in an altercation.

Hamilton will miss Peoria's games against Huntsville (December 28, 29 and January 4), Quad City (December 31) and Evansville (January 5).

Peoria's Storm Phaneuf

Peoria's Storm Phaneuf has been suspended one game as a result of his actions for which he was as- sessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct for fighting after the original altercation, in ad- dition to being deemed the instigator in the last five minutes of regulation time. Phaneuf will miss Peoria's game against Huntsville on December 28.

