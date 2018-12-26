Macon's Caleb Cameron Named Warrior Player of the Week

December 26, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Caleb Cameron of the Macon Mayhem is the Warrior Player of the Week for December 17-23.

Cameron scored two goals, added an assist and was +2 as the Mayhem swept a pair of games from Pensacola.

On Friday, the Sundridge, Ontario native scored once on the power play and as- sisted on another goal as Macon edged the Ice Flyers 3-2. Cameron kicked off the scoring the following night with his second goal of the weekend as the Mayhem doubled-up Pensacola 4-2.

Now in his second season with Macon, Cameron played four seasons of collegiate hockey for the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) where he earned Atlantic Hockey All-Academic Team honors his senior year. Last season with the Mayhem, Cameron recorded 20 goals and 20 assists in 45 games.

Also Nominated: Josh Harris, Birmingham (2 gp, 1g, 2a), Scott Donahue, Evansville (2 gp, 1g, 1a), Jake Hauswirth, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2g, shg), Ryan Salkeld, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, 1a, gwg, +3), Liam Kerins, Knoxville (2 gp, 1g, 1a, gwg), Garrett Milan, Pensacola (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Nick Neville, Peoria (2 gp, 1g, 2a, +3) and Mac Jansen, Roanoke (2 gp, 1g, 1a, gwg)

