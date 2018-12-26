Brad Barone Returned from ECHL Norfolk

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that goaltender Brad Barone has been returned from the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

Barone arrives back in Roanoke after spending the past two months with the Admirals. In his time in Norfolk, Barone appeared in seven games and went 1-3-1 with a 3.73 GAA and .890 save percentage. He is the reigning SPHL Goaltender of the Year and last season with the Dawgs he was 15-15-2 with a league-leading .917 save percentage and a 2.93 GAA. Roanoke will now carry three goaltenders on its roster - Barone joins Jacob Caffrey and Tanner Creel.

The Dawgs hit the ice in Fayetteville on Wednesday night seeking their sixth consecutive win. Puck drop at the Crown Coliseum is scheduled for 7:00 PM. They will next play on home ice on Saturday night at 7:05 against the Macon Mayhem. Saturday is Trivia Night and the first 500 adults through the door will receive a Rail Yard Dawgs bar glass.

