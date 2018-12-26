Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (11-9-0) at Marksmen (7-11-3) - 7:00 PM

December 26, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(11-9-0), 5th SPHL, 22 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(7-11-3), 7th SPHL, 17 Pts

Wednesday - 7:00 PM

Crown Coliseum - Fayetteville, NC

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Cameron Fleming| Linesmen: Steve Elias, Venance Lorenz

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs found themselves in a 4-0 hole after the first period but stormed back with five unanswered goals, punctuated by Mac Jansen's game-winner with 8.6 seconds to go, as they beat the Fayetteville Marksmen. 5-4, Saturday night at Berglund Center. Tanner Creel made 22 saves on 23 shots to earn the win in relief.

HERE COME THE DAWWWWWGS: Roanoke's 5-4 win in Fayetteville was its fifth straight and its sixth in the past seven games. Prior to this stretch, the Rail Yard Dawgs had only won back-to-back games once this season. They have not been dominating wins - the Dawgs are only outscoring their opponents a combined 18-12 in the five games. The winning streak is tied for the fourth longest streak in the SPHL this season and is the second longest active winning streak. Roanoke owned the longest streak in the SPHL last season- it won a franchise record eight straight from February 3-23.

CANT SPELL 'FAYETTEVILLE' WITHOUT THE L: The Marksmen are heading in the opposite direction of the Rail Yard Dawgs in the last three weeks- they are winless in their past six games. Fayetteville last won on December 1 when it beat Peoria in overtime, 4-3, and it has been outscored, 26-14, during the current stretch. Each of the past three Marksmen losses have come to the Rail Yard Dawgs.

DON'T COUNT EM OUT: Roanoke fell behind, 4-0, before storming back with five unanswered goals for the 5-4 win over Fayetteville on Saturday night. It was the largest come-from-behind victory in franchise history; the Dawgs had never erased a deficit of more than two goals. It was also the first time this season they won when trailing after two.

EMBARRASSMENT OF GOALTENDING RICHES: The Rail Yard Dawgs got a boost on Wednesday as reigning SPHL Goaltender of the Year Brad Barone was returned from the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals. Barone appeared in seven games for Norfolk and went 1-3-1 with a 3.73 GAA and .890 SV%. He joins a roster that already includes two strong goalies in Tanner Creel (2.92 GAA, .909 SV%) and Jacob Caffrey (2.72 GAA, .912 SV%).

APPLE MACHINE: Jordan Carvalho had two assists on Saturday night, pushing his team-leading total to 14. Carvalho is now fifth in the SPHL in helpers and his 17 points leads the Rail Yard Dawgs. Carvalho has two goals and six assists and is +1 in seven games against the Marksmen.

COMMON MATCHUP: Wednesday marks the fourth consecutive game that the Dawgs and Marksmen will play against one another and the eighth of the season. Roanoke is 4-3-0 against Fayetteville and has won the last three games.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will travel to Tennessee to take on the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday night. Puck drop from the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is set for 7:30 PM

