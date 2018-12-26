Preview: Mayhem - Knoxville Ice Bears (Game 23)

Mayhem Survive Wild Third Period

Without a doubt, third periods have been the most chaotic for the Mayhem this season. They've scored the most, but have also allowed the most goals-per-period. Penalty minutes have been the highest in third periods, as well. Last Saturday night's game was a perfect representation.

Derek Sutliffe finished off an Alexander Taulien clearing attempt to give the Mayhem a Country Financial Insurance Lead in the early stages of period three, setting the stage for what looked to be another strong finish for the Mayhem. However, newly healthy forward Garrett Milan scored twice within 81 seconds to erase a two-goal deficit for Pensacola. Taulien ultimately buried the game-winning goal shortly after, followed by an empty-netter from Sam Wilbur.

Even when minor collapses happen such as Milan's back-to-back strikes in lightning-quick fashion to tie the game, the Mayhem have managed to stay strong and come out on top. They've been so strong at closing out games that they are still perfect when scoring the first goal (14-0-0). The Mayhem are one of just two teams in the SPHL who can still say so (Huntsville, 8-0-0).

The Matchup

The Knoxville Ice Bears have been out of the equation for a while. Half of the Mayhem's 22 games this season have now been played since the last time they squared off with the Ice Bears. Facing them early and often, things had gone very well for Macon in the beginning three matchups. However, the last time out, Knoxville flipped the script on Macon in a very drastic way.

The Mayhem started out the season 3-0-0 against the Ice Bears before hosting them on November 17th at the Macon Centreplex. Heading into this game, the Mayhem were on a nine-game winning streak and had not dropped a game in regulation all season. Knoxville brought the Mayhem's momentum to a grinding halt, defeating them by a shocking 4-1 result. The additions of Eric Ylitalo and Bryce Nielsen have made the Ice Bears a much deeper squad, and they are hungry to continue gaining ground in the standings after a slow start to the campaign.

Mr. Hockey 2.0

While there has still not been a player on the Mayhem to score a hat trick this season, Alexander Taulien

managed to score a hat trick of a different sort last Saturday night. The Gordie Howe Hat Trick (a goal, assist, and fight in the same game) is substantially rarer than a regular hat trick, and yet Taulien was able to pull off the magnificent feat all the same. He fought against Chris Lijdsman midway through the first period after delivering a bone-crushing hit on Carl Greco. He assisted on Derek Sutliffe's goal by hoisting the puck down the ice and into the opposing slot from his own zone. And he scored the game-winning goal after being fed a nice pass from below the goal line by Justin Levac. Taulien's accomplishment put him on the radar for Knoxville players and coaches tonight, as yet another player on the Mayhem to be watchful of this evening.

