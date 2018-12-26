Cameron Named SPHL Warrior Player of the Week

Caleb Cameron has been named the Warrior Player of the Week for December 17-23rd, the SPHL announced today.

"We're real proud of the way Caleb's stepped up for us this season," Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas said. "He's been a big part of our penalty kill, and it's good to see all his hard work paying off."

Cameron scored two goals, added an assist and earned a +2 rating in the Mayhem's sweep over the Pensacola Ice Flyers to close out their six-game home stand.

On Friday night, the Sundridge, Ontario native notched the lone assist on Michael Chemello's ice-breaking goal, which put the Mayhem on the board after more than 30 minutes of scoreless play. He also jump-started the attack in the third period with a power play strike just 20 seconds in.

On Saturday, Cameron (5'9, 185) opened the scoring with a one-timer from above the right circle, putting the Mayhem in good position to win their fourth straight game.

Now in his second season with Macon, Cameron graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) of the Atlantic Hockey Conference, where he played a full four seasons and earned Atlantic Hockey All-Academic Team honors his senior year. He currently ranks seventh on the Mayhem in scoring, with 14 points (5 G, 9 A) on the campaign.

