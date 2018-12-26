Witzel Nets Hat Trick in 5-3 Loss

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Eric Witzel's first career hat trick was not enough as the Rail Yard Dawgs fell to the Fayetteville Marksmen, 5-3, Friday night at the Crown Coliseum. Roanoke's five-game winning streak was snapped in the loss.

The Marksmen started the scoring just over two minutes into the game as Cody Brown fired a wrist shot from the high slot that beat Jacob Caffrey high on the glove side. Roanoke answered just over a minute later with Witzel's first of the night. Ben Bauer put a shot on net that Dillon Kelley blocked but Witzel poked home the rebound and the game was tied at one.

The Dawgs took the lead later in the period while working on a power play. Dillan Fox put a shot on from the right wing that Kelley stopped. It pinballed around in front before Witzel found it on the back post and hammered it home to give Roanoke the lead.

Fayetteville answered quickly as Alfred Johansson netted a slap shot from outside the left wing circle. The Marksmen grabbed the lead for good in the second on a pair of power play goals from Tim Kielich. Jake Hauswirth pushed the lead to 5-2 with a power play marker in the third.

Brad Barone entered for Caffrey following the Hauswirth goal and played the final 11:37 in the Roanoke net.

With his team trailing by three in the final seconds of the third, Witzel dug the puck out of the right wing corner and slung a wrister toward the net. It deflected off a Fayetteville stick and over Kelley's shoulder for his third goal of the game.

Witzel's hat trick was the first of his pro career. Kielich paced the Fayetteville offense with two goals and an assist.

The Rail Yard Dawgs fell to 11-10-0 in the loss and their five-game winning streak was snapped. Fayetteville broke a six-game winless skid and improved to 8-11-3. Roanoke will return to action on Friday night in Knoxville against the Ice Bears. Puck drop at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum is scheduled for 7:30 PM.

