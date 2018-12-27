$19,513 Raised for Charity

Christmas is a time when most people's thoughts turn to giving. Christmas at Clipper Magazine Stadium hosted Christmas Tree Lane presented by BCF Group for community non-profits that support vital and worthwhile causes. 95 local businesses and families sponsored trees to raise funds to assist in the effort!

Visitors were invited to vote on their favorite tree or charity by purchasing $1 donation tickets to place in ballot boxes by each tree.

The event was a huge success raising $19,513 with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the non-profits represented. The outstanding support confirms that the people of Lancaster County are committed to giving back!

The Lancaster Barnstormers would like to thank everyone who participated in this year's fundraiser during Christmas at Clipper Magazine Stadium presented by Faulkner Infiniti of Mechanicsburg held on the weekends 11/30 through 12/23.

We especially want to thank our Christmas Tree Sponsors for their overwhelming support, as well as all the staff that worked during this holiday season to make our event a success!

The Lancaster Barnstormers are adding to this amount by $10,000! The Christmas Tree with the most votes receives an additional $5,000, the 2nd runner up receives an additional $3,000 and the 3rd runner up receives an additional $2,000.

The winners are:

1. Brandon & Amy Hostetter from the Englert/Hostetter Team, Coldwell Banker Sponsoring Humankind Foundation - 4,352 Votes ($) plus $5,000 from the Lancaster Barnstormers = $9,352

2. Landis Enterprises Auto Sales Sponsoring A Tail to Tell Puppy Mill Rescue - 2,265 Votes ($) plus $3,000 from the Lancaster Barnstormers = $5,265

3. Spicy Cheekz Productions Sponsoring Walking Forward Together - 2,232 Votes ($) plus $2,000 from the Lancaster Barnstormers = $4,232

Christmas Tree Lane supported other local non-profits with some trees getting over 1,000 votes, 500 votes and a ton with over 100 votes ... all going back to each charity!

