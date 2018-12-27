High Point Rockers 2019 Job Fairs Announced

December 27, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release





HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers announced today a series of four job fairs to be held in January for still available full time, seasonal, and game day positions, along with internships, at BB&T Point for the 2019 season. The job fairs will be held at the Red Lion Hotel in downtown High Point, located at 135 South Main Street, on the following dates:

Wednesday, January 9th from 6pm-8pm

Saturday January 12th from 10am-2pm

Thursday, January 17th from 6pm-8pm

Saturday January 19th from 10am-2pm

Full time positions will include all remaining full-time jobs with the Rockers including Account Executives, Facility Operations Manager, In-Game Entertainment & Promotions Manager, Media Relations Manager and more. Seasonal team positions will include Clubhouse Manager and Security Manager, while numerous seasonal positions will be open to work for the concessions company at BB&T Point. Rockers game day opportunities, such as box office staff, cleaning crew, guest services, retail staff, security, ticket takers, and ushers will be available. Openings will also be available for all game day concession workers ranging from cooks and food runners, to cashiers and warehouse workers. All interested parties should attend one of these fairs, bringing with them a copy of their resume, proper identification, and any other necessary information.

The Rockers will also be taking applications for all 2019 summer internships. These internships include, but are not limited to: facility operations, in-game entertainment, media relations, promotions, ticket operations, ticket sales and more.

Open tryouts for public address announcer, national anthem singers, and the mascot will be held at later dates.

Those who are unable to make any of these fairs may apply online via TeamWork Online by searching "High Point Rockers" and/or by emailing info@highpointrockers.com.

For ongoing updates and more information, slide to www.HighPointRockers.com or visit Facebook at @HighPointBaseball, Instagram at @HighPointRockers, and Twitter at @RockersBaseball.

