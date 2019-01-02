Fayetteville's Dillon Kelley Named Warrior Player of the Week

January 2, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced goaltender Dillon Kelley of the Fayetteville Marksmen is the Warrior Player of the Week for December 24-30.

Kelley went 3-0-0, posting a 1.64 goals against average and 0.945 save percent- age in leading the Marksmen to a trio of wins last week.

The Petoskey, MI native began his week on Wednesday by making 22 saves in a 5-3 win over Roanoke. Kelley followed that up by recording his first professional shutout as he blanked Macon 1-0, turning aside all 32 shots he faced. Kelley closed out the weekend with another strong performance as he stopped 32 of 34 Knoxville shots in Fayetteville's 3-2 overtime win over the Ice Bears on Saturday.

Kelley played collegiately at Adrian College where he went 16-2, posting a 1.71 goals against average and a 0.924 save percentage as the Bulldogs won the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association title all four seasons he was there. Majoring in sports marketing, Kelley also pitched for the Adrian baseball team.

Also Nominated: Josh Harris, Birmingham (1 gp, 2g, 1a), Sy Nutkevitch, Huntsville (3 gp, 2g, 3a), Liam Kerins, Knoxville (3 gp, 1g, 2a), Derek Sutliffe, Macon (3 gp, 1g, 1a), Ryan Marcuz, Pensacola (3 gp, 2g, 2a, +3), Jack Prince, Peoria (2 gp, 2g, 1a, +3), Dalton Mills, Quad City (2 gp, 1g, 3a, gwg) and Eric Witzel, Roanoke (3 gp, 3g, 3a)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.